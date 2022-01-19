Prime Minister Modi says the love he has received from Varanasi is unprecedented





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that although he was unlucky to be born in Varanasi, he was able to associate himself with the holy city with Lord Mahadev’s blessing. Modi, who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha, made the remarks during an interaction with BJP workers from his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to party worker Ashutosh Sharma, Modi said: “There is Mahadev in your name. Thanks to Mahadev’s blessings, I was able to have the honor of associating with Varanasi. I did not have honor to be born in Varanasi. , but have the honor to be associated with Varanasi… The love I have received from Varanasi is unparalleled.” Lord Shiva is also called Mahadev and Ashutosh by devotees.

Sharma told the Prime Minister how the new overflights have ensured smooth vehicular traffic in the city and reduced traffic congestion. To this, Modi said, “Development happens where there is good connectivity. Our efforts have been to preserve the heritage of the city and ensure development at a rapid pace.” Interacting with another party employee, Seema Kumari, the Prime Minister spoke in Bhojpuri dialect and said, “The support of sisters like you is my real power. If you are happy, then your family is happy, and the country is also happy. “Do ‘maatrishkati’ (women) feel happy?” Modi asked, to which Seema Kumari replied that they felt very happy. Seema Kumari said people in her village have benefited from various government welfare programs. Modi then said, “You say I did these things. I say the mothers and sisters of the country took a wise decision and gave us an opportunity to serve (the people), so these things could be In the past seven years, our effort has been to see that the dignity of women increases.” He also asked every BJP worker to connect more and more women with self-help groups, banks and digital payments, and added, “It will be a very big task.” Shravan Kumar Rawat thanked the Prime Minister for the renovation of Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam, the beautification works and how they will benefit traders, and called Modi an “itihaas purush (iconic man)”. To this, Modi said, “All this was done with the ‘kripaa’ (benevolence) of Baba (Lord Mahadev). no opportunity to serve the people.In every ‘kan kan’ (particle) of Varanasi, Mahadev Shankar himself resides. Modi also told Rawat that people coming from other places in Varanasi should be taken to Kabir Chaura and Sant Ravidas Temple. Speaking to Manoj Kumar Patel, another member of the party, Modi said his government has taken various measures for farmers and focused on sensitizing them on various opportunities in agriculture. “Farmers need to be told repeatedly because until he is convinced… he will not accept new things. I would like farmers to be told about natural farming. To save Mother Earth, making agriculture chemical-free and reducing agricultural expenses, there is a strong need to boost natural agriculture,” he said. The Prime Minister spoke with eight pit bosses from eight Varanasi constituencies and nearly 10,000 workers virtually joined in the audio interaction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/elections/assembly-elections/uttar-pradesh/pm-modi-says-love-he-has-got-from-varanasi-unprecedented/articleshow/88979192.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos