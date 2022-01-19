Politics
Boris Johnson sinking interview: Pork Pie Plot to dump UK PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under immense pressure after being accused of lying about a notorious role in Downing Street.
The Tories elected in the wake of Boris Johnson in 2019 met yesterday to discuss dropping him – in a move dubbed the Pork Pie Plot.
They sharpened knives as the beaten British Prime Minister insisted no one told him a May 2020 knee down in Downing Street was against lockdown rules at the time, The sun reports.
In an interview about a shipwreck, the ashen-faced Prime Minister repeated his defense that he thought the now-famous May 2020 booze fest was a “work event”, but said he was “deeply sorry”.
Breaking cover for the first time in days, he strenuously denied claims by former councilor Dominic Cummings that he had been warned about raised knees in the garden of Downing St.
He said: ‘I can tell you categorically, categorically, nobody told me and nobody said it was anything that was against the rules or was a breach of the Covid rules, or that we were doing something that wasn’t a professional event.
More than a dozen ‘rookie’ MPs gathered for crisis talks at the Commons office of MP Alicia Kearns, whose constituency of Rutland and Melton is home to the pork pie.
Christian Wakeford, the MP elected for Bury South in 2019, has become the seventh to send a letter calling for a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister.
Another MP told The Sun: ‘There are more than a dozen ready to strike.
But the older guard lashed out at the newbies for their disloyalty – and the ministers sarcastically dubbed their stance the Pork Pie Plot.
An ally said, “It’s quite sickening. They were only elected because of Boris. Most of them are a load of f*****g nobodies. That’s crazy.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s first public appearance in nearly a week has done little to quell his party’s growing fury amid the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
The pressure increased further when it emerged that Boris’ nemesis, his former senior aide Dominic Cummings, had been asked to give evidence as part of the investigation.
Mr Cummings claimed he warned the Prime Minister that the May 2020 event broke Covid rules and accused him of lying to Parliament.
But during a visit to Finchley Memorial Hospital in north London, Boris said: ‘I can tell you categorically that no one said it was anything that was against the rules, or was a breach of the rules of Covid, or we were doing something that wasn’t a business event.
The Prime Minister looked at the ground and sighed deeply as he was asked about other No 10 rallies.
And he again apologized to the Queen for two parties held the day before Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, neither of which he attended.
He added: “I deeply and bitterly regret that this has happened and can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for the errors of judgment that have been made.”
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he ‘of course’ believes the prime minister, but he refrained from giving BoJo his full support yesterday and cut off a TV interview when repeatedly asked about the Mr Johnson’s future.
Asked if the Prime Minister should resign if it turns out he lied to Parliament, the Chancellor replied: “I’m not going to speculate.”
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab called Mr Cummings’ claims “nonsense”. But he admitted the Prime Minister’s position would be untenable if it turned out he had lied.
This article originally appeared on The sun and has been reproduced with permission
