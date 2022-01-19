Politics
As climate change threatens China, the PLA misses the call
As climate change forces the world’s armies to adapt to new security conditions and think about their own carbon footprint, the People’s Liberation Army has remained largely silent.
The same is not true for the Chinese government as a whole; Xi Jinping, for example, has promised reduce the country’s carbon output from 2030 and achieve full carbon neutrality by 2060. But little was heard senior leaders, scholars and strategists of the PLA. While climate change is part of the concept of the Chinese army and militias non-traditional security threats, remedying its effects does not yet appear to be part of its security strategy.
The PLA’s silence is not because China is somehow isolated from climate change. The country’s average annual temperature increase rate has been nearly double the global average, with the past 20 years being the hottest in China since 1900, and 2020 the hottest year to date, according to data. China Meteorological Administration Climate Change Centers August 2021 blue book. the blue book further reported that China has seen a marked increase in extreme precipitation events over the past 80 years, while at the same time seeing a decrease in the annual number of rainy days. In other words, China no longer sees the rains it once had, and when it does, the effects tend to be destructive rather than beneficial.
Source: Ed Hawkins, University of Reading
These drastic changes present a series of security concerns for the regime and demands for the PLA. The expected rise in extreme storms unfolded in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, in late July. In just three days, a torrential downpour abandoned an ordinary year of rain in the region, to move 200,000 and directly affecting some 3 million more. More than 5,000 soldiers were shipped to restore order, repair dams and remove debris.
Meanwhile, other regions receive less rainfall, adding to economic and social pressures and tensions within an authoritarian state. Hydroelectric reservoirs are drying up, reducing the electric power available to cope with hotter summers. During the heat wave last May, Guangdong ordered factories to close for fear the power grid would collapse. While freshwater sources are dwindling, the Yellow River is believed to have fallen by 90% since 1940. Substandard sources can be tapped for use in homes. But it is estimated that up to 80% of China’s groundwater is contaminated with toxic materials. At a time when annual environmental petitions to the Chinese government has increased from 1.05 million in 2011 to 1.77 million in 2015, the decline in access to drinking water could cause unrest.
Few countries stand to lose as much as global ice melts and oceans rise. According to some estimates, China accounts for more than 30% of the world’s exposure to extreme coastal water level rise. It has over 11,185 miles of coastline and over 6,700 islands. Its major urban economic centers are mostly located along its eastern coast and the river valleys flowing into it. Studies suggest that rising seas will displace at least 30 million people in China by 2050.
Rising seas will also displace PLA installations and forces. Coastal bases in Hainan and Jiangsu have already seen the fastest sea level rise compared to other places, according to a report from the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources. Other coastal provinces such as Guangdong, Zhejiang, Guangxi and Shandong are also experiencing higher than average sea level rise. the multiple PLA installations on China’s natural and man-made islands in the South China Sea are increasingly at risk from the kind of damage Typhoon Rai caused to the Vietnamese-held Southwest Cay island and coastguard station Filipinos on the island of Thitu.
Although the PLA seems to consider energy security Importantly, consideration of all climate threats is still lacking by comparison. The PLA has established a Committee of climate experts 13 years ago, but he doesn’t seem to be active. Climate change is not mentioned in the PLAs Defense White Paper 2019. The PLA also does not appear to take the ever-increasing threats of environmental catastrophe seriously as part of its formation or strategic outlook. There has been no public discussion of exercises or attempts to wargame the effects of climate change on China’s security environment. Construction doesn’t seem to be slowing down on island facilities in the South China Sea either, despite the fact that many will end up underwater when the ice caps melt.
All of this contrasts with many other armies in the region and beyond. The Australian Army, for example, began addressing the issue more than a decade ago, in its White Paper 2009. In the United States, weather-related events are part of war games since 2016. Last January, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin noted climate change had already directly affected 79 DOD installations in each geographic command, adding that floods, drought, wildfires and extreme weather events had affected military installations at home. The departments 2021 Climate Adaptation Plan calls for building resilience in facilities and making climate-informed decisions, and the next National Defense Strategy should include climate risk assessments.
The changing climate will eventually force the Chinese military to consider a new security environment. As Trotsky might have said, the PLA may not be interested in climate change, but climate change definitely is.
Thomas Corbett is a research analyst at BluePath Labs. His areas of interest include Chinese foreign relations, emerging technologies and the international economy.
