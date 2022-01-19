Why Indonesia Curbs Commodity Exports, Jolts Markets: QuickTake





Indonesia is the top exporter of coal for power stations and the biggest palm-oil producer in the world. It also holds a quarter of all nickel reserves. So policy shifts in the Southeast Asian archipelago — such as new restrictions on coal shipments or a proposed nickel export tax — often reverberating across global commodities markets, roiling trading and pushing up prices for other countries that need the supplies. President Joko Widodo is nevertheless forging ahead with whats known as resource nationalism, policies designed to get more benefit from the countrys natural riches for its 273 million people by restricting exports and encouraging more value-added processing at home. The going has been slow but there are signs the strategy is having an effect.

1. What’s in the spotlight now?

Indonesia has a long history of being plundered, since the Dutch began collecting nutmeg and cloves from what they called the East Indies 400 years ago. Even in modern times, changing the dynamic hasn’t been easy. indonesia banned metal ore exports in 2014 to encourage local smelter construction, arguing that too much wealth was shifting to refineries overseas and to foreigners. It later relaxed some of those rules partly in an effort to help producers cover the cost of constructing new refineries. A decision in 2019 to bring forward the date of curbs on sales of nickel ore overseas by two years — to early 2020 — sent global prices of the metal surging again, as consumers including China rushed to secure supplies. But after the initial jump, the market adapted quickly — helped by those preparations and weaker demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jokowi, whose second and final term ends in 2024, has repeatedly said he wants to eventually stop exports of all raw commodities in favor of producing refined goods that would create more jobs and improve the nations trade position. Indonesia wants to be a global player in EV batteries and a regional player in the production of electric cars, with a target to be a supplier of key products like nickel sulfate, battery precursors and cathode materials by 2025. The government has said it will halt bauxite and copper ore shipments, with the ultimate goal of producing all EV components onshore. For coal, the target is to accelerate development of a coal-to-chemicals industry and to begin coal gasification projects that could offer an alternative to costly liquefied petroleum gas imports.

Somewhat. Exports of higher-value nickel pig iron rose after the curbs on lower-cost nickel ore shipments, indicating some success. And investments in Indonesia are accelerating. Chinese nickel producers like Tsingshan Holding Group are adding projects, including in the key producing regions of Sulawesi and Maluku. From 19 mineral smelters now, a total of 53 are expected to be operating in 2023, including new plants for Vale SAs local unit and Antam, the Indonesian state miner. The South Korea conglomerates Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution held a virtual groundbreaking in October on a $1.1 billion EV battery plant, with commercial production expected to start in 2024, according to the companies. Chinese giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. has expressed interest, while Foxconn Technology Group discussed investments with Indonesias government in October. In the coal sector, US-based Air Products Inc. is partnering with state-owned PT Bukit Asam and PT Pertamina on a gasification project.

