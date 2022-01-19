The January 6 committee is close to obtaining some files that Trump tried to protect





According to the Justice Department, the fourth installment, identified by NARA officials in December, was not covered by lower court orders. However, Trump’s attorneys asked the Supreme Court on Dec. 23 to halt all transfers of disputed records to the House panel. The High Court has not yet responded to this request.

Acting head of the department’s civil division, Brian Boynton, said that in the absence of a court order barring disclosure, NARA plans to provide the four disputed pages to the committee unless a court rules. orders otherwise by Wednesday.

Absent a court order, the Archivist intends to release the fourth installment records to the Committee at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow, Boynton said in a letter filed with the DC Circuit on Tuesday evening.

Boynton said the Justice Department alerted Trump’s lawyers to the possibility of the new filings being released, but Trump’s lawyers said Tuesday they believe the planned transfer of the so-called fourth installment would violate a reprieve imposed by the DC circuit in November.

However, the Justice Department lawyer said the stay only applied to the three sets of documents originally at issue in the litigation.

Boynton noted that President Joe Biden agreed to delay the release of the fourth installment of filings until Jan. 19 to ensure the former president has the opportunity to seek legal relief.

Despite this opportunity, the former president did not seek a preliminary injunction from the district court regarding the fourth installment records or even amend his complaint to seek relief with respect to those records, Boynton said. Nor did he seek clarification or other relief from the Court. Its only claim for relief regarding the fourth installment records was in the Supreme Court.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the latest twist in the legal fight.

The Supreme Court has not indicated whether it will resume Trump’s trial, allow lower court rulings to stand or grant emergency aid pending its decision. House attorneys urged the justices to consider the case at their Jan. 14 conference, but Friday’s meeting came and went without any public acknowledgment of their plans.

Trump has decided to keep hundreds of pages of his White House files from congressional investigators, saying he has the power to assert executive privilege over them. The pages include hundreds culled from the files of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, among other top officials. They include briefing notes, speech drafts, and call and visitor logs, among other records.

The substance of the four pages of the fourth installment was not immediately clear. Trump had sought to block the panel from receiving six pages, but two of them, Boynton said, were substantially similar to pages from a previous installment covered by the court order, so they will continue to be withheld.

