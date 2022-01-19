The PM decides to use the religious card





Islamabad – Prime Minister Imran Khan has chosen the Pakistani Urdu and English press to write and express his thoughts on Riasat-e-Madinah to win sympathy from Islamists who may pose a potential political threat to him in the upcoming general elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in all his articles, has time and again expressed his inability to act against the powerful mafia and underlined the need for the rule of law, which he says is the only way forward to put Pakistan on the road to prosperity. The Islamists have already changed the political scenario last year after their landslide victory in the KP LG elections. Conservative voters gave JUI-F their vote in the KP and made it the top political power in LG polls.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which has a different ideology than JUI-F but also works on strong religious thoughts, won a reasonable vote bank across Pakistan. The Pakistani government reached an agreement with TLP last year, which is still a secret document and not made public. Bearing in mind the potential rise of Islamists and their active entry into political mainstreaming, Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of his political strategy, decided to use the “religious card”.

Political analyst Raza Rumi believes the prime minister knows the pulse of the Pakistani nation and is playing his card accordingly. “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-year performance has been dismal and there is nothing for sale in front of the Pakistani nation,” said Raza Rumi.

Mr. Rumi said that due to expected political changes in the country, if Prime Minister Imran Khan loses power, he would proudly tell people that he was trying to develop Pakistan along the lines of Risat-e-Madinah, but that he was not allowed to work. On the foreign policy front, Raza believes that the PTI government has failed miserably, that Kashmir has been taken away by India, that relations with the West including the US and EU are not not good, that’s why he uses the Islamophobia card and the slogan of Risat-e-Madinah, because there is nothing to sell in front of the national public. “That is why I immediately called Russian President Putin through Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on his remarks for the honor and dignity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH),” he said. said Raza Rumi. “After his ousting, Prime Minister Imran Khan will tell the people that he fought against Islamophobia globally,” commented Raza Rumi. When contacted, PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, a native of conservative DI Khan, neighboring Mianwali district, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was cheating the nation of Pakistan by using his religious card . “In the 2018 elections, Imran Khan got the votes of people from the moderate and secular classes, who wanted to bring about change in Pakistan, but now they have realized that the Islamists have more power and influence, so let’s use their feelings,” Kundi commented.

“Prime Minister Khan uses the slogan of Riasat-e-Madinah and one can ask him a question, whether he has converted and implemented all the laws of Risat-e-Madinah,” Kundi questioned. Kundi said Prime Minister Khan was simply exploiting the religious feelings of his people and nothing more.

PML-N leaders strongly objected to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s article In a tweet, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif commented, “Really concerned about how the Prime Minister is using religion to cover up massive governance and economic collapse. the country has suffered for decades because of his politics. Such a selfish approach will cause more damage to politics than one might think”. Another PML-N leader and former interior minister, Ahson Iqbal, said that “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet was filled with ‘crooked and corrupt politicians, cartels and mafias’.” “The Sugar Mafia, Atta Mafia, Pharmaceutical Mafia, Fuel Oil Mafia, Dollar Mafia, Smuggler Mafia and Hoarding Mafia are patronized by your government, Mr. Niazi. Who are you fooling?” he asked in his tweet.

In his articles, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted his fight against corruption which was his election slogan in 2018, but analysts believe that in three years in power he has not been able to recover a single penny of former President Asif Ali zardari, former Prime Minister Nawaz. Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif. The NAB, which arrested PPP stalwart Khurshid Shah on the direct orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was unable to produce a single piece of evidence of his corruption.

In all his articles, the prime minister just laments and has not shared a solid strategy to get the country out of the current economic crisis which the masses are also facing, there is no economic rescue strategy that could directly benefit people under the pressure of high inflation and rising prices. In his articles, Prime Minister Imran Khan urges people to fight these mafias and reject them. the question arises when Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has full executive powers and the full support of the establishment to advance his goals of governance and government and fight the mafia and corrupt “cartels”, how the man comman could fight this mafia, which (the common man) is already exploited by these cartels. Spokespersons of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ministers and SAPM including Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, Farrukh Habib, and others through their tweets and highlighting articles written by him and portraying him as great men of ‘State.

When The Nation contacted an SAPM for comment, he asked not to be named and said there was no doubt about the sincerity of Prime Minister Imran Khan and that he was working to resolve the complex issues facing this nation. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken decisions that Shahbaz Sharif and his brigade were unable to take for many years of their tenure in power,” he commented.

