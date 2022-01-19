A sizable number of Trump supporters think JFK Jr. is alive and running on the 2024 ticket





Something you’ve probably noticed over the past six years is that many Donald Trump supporters are completely bonkers. Oh sure, there are normal people who just voted for him to lower their taxes, or to install anti-Roe justices in the Supreme Court, or because they like a racist in the White House, but among the most ardent fans there is a consistent theme, and that theme is that these people are crazy. And really, you should be thinking that a fake businessman who lies about everything all the time, has the IQ of a rump roast, and spent his whole life ripping people off is the best person to run the country. But just to be clear, when we say Trump supporters are crazy, we don’t mean it in the sense that everyone is a little crazy and life has a way of doing that to you. We mean legitimately, completely out of touch in the sense that they believe that JFK Jr. who died in a plane crash in 1999 is (1) alive and (2) secretly a huge Trump fan.

Ray Kallatsa is a die-hard Trumper who absolutely wants to see former President Donald Trump run for office in 2024. So it was only natural that he would travel from Tucson to see Trump’s first rally in 2022. But while Kallatsa was standing there on Saturday, pondering that he would like to see Trumps next veep from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to former national security adviser turned ardent conspiracy theorist Mike Flynnan, an unorthodox idea came to him.

JFK Jr., he said, referring to the son of the 35th president who died in a plane crash in 1999. Kallatsa realized he might have been a little weird with the suggestion. I don’t want to sound too much like a conspiracy theorist, but he’s coming back, he explained. He is supposed to reveal himself on the 17th if he is really alive. I think I can see it. If Kallatsa was worried about sounding too conspiratorial, he shouldn’t have been. He wasn’t the only one among the crowd to believe that JFK Jr. is not only still alive, but also a secret Trump supporter deep in the deep state. One attendee was spotted wearing a red shirt with the faces of Trump, Kennedy and Kennedy Jr. in the crowd. Michael Protzman, the QAnon influencer who hosted the event last year at Dallas Dealey Plaza where he and others also believed John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. would rise from the dead, was spotted in the stands at the rally.

Of course, the idea that a man who’s been dead for nearly 25 years would show up at a Trump rally after rudely raising the crowd in November! was far from the only wild theory featured at the 45th President’s weekend event.

Elsewhere, there were individuals wearing hats that read Trump Won and buttons with Q. Personalities from QAnon’s fringe online groups, like Jim and Ron Watkins, shared their visit to the rally with followers online. And conservative activist Ali Alexander, who helped organize the January 6 Stop the Steal rally last year, which led to countless arrests and fears over the erosion of American democracy, received a priority access to the event.

One of the introductory speakers, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), who represents the district that includes Florence, invoked a coming storm, a phrase used by QAnon in his speech. Another speaker was Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem, who is running for Arizona Secretary of State, has been linked to QAnon and allegedly discussed conspiracies over a network of elected officials involved in a pedophilia ring. Both were endorsed by Trump.

Trump, of course, does next to nothing to push back against these deranged claims, which should come as no surprise given his promotion of the birther movement during the Obama years and, for example, his suggestion in the 2020 election that it was all about fact possible Democrats ran a satanic pedophile cult. As Politico notes, far from making him a fringe outsider in the Republican Party, he has effectively overtaken the GOP, as the majority of Republican officials remain terrified of upsetting him by saying something controversial like Actually , JFK Jr. is dead or you lost the election Making it clear that he is one of them, the ex-president spent Saturday night throwing all sorts of catnip at the theory of grassroots conspiracy, including a favorite on the January 6 rioters actually being government informants.

Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on January 6 were FBI confidential informants or otherwise worked directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government? People want to hear that, Trump told the crowd. Elsewhere, he naturally continued his longstanding and completely debunked claim that Democrats robbed him of a second term. Why don’t they investigate November 3, a rigged and stolen election? Trump asked the group. Why don’t they watch this, and there’s massive evidence that shows exactly what I’m talking about. He also incorrectly claimed, of course, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped the National Guard from entering the Capitol to quell the Jan. 6 riots, which onlookers understandably devoured. Why don’t they talk about the guy who killed that girl Ashli ​​Babbitt? Cece Fager asked Politico, referring to the protester who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer as he tried to break down a door leading to the House Speakers lobby. Everything is a cover-up. Our country is so divided, it’s sad.

