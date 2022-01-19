IHC again sends notices to Imran in defamation lawsuit





ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday again issued opinions to Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with PML-N leader Khawaja Asif’s petition for the right to cross-examine the prime minister in a lawsuit in defamation.

A single IHC bench comprising IHC Judge Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the notices during the hearing of a motion by Khawaja Asif challenging the Sessions Court’s decision not to give his attorney the right to present arguments in a libel suit worth Rs 10 billion filed by Prime Minister Imran. Khan against him.

The bench adjourned the hearing for two days and ordered the respondents to submit their response in this matter.

Imran Khan had brought a defamation suit against Kh Asif in 2012 for the recovery of 10 billion rupees as the latter brought allegations of embezzlement and money laundering through SKMT funds.

The Prime Minister had last month submitted an affidavit to District Judge and Additional Sessions Muhammad Adnan via video link against the PML-N leader for making allegations of non-transparency, money laundering and use of limited companies in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) fund.

Imran Khan said in the court document that on August 1, 2012, Kh Asif in a press conference held at the Punjab House alleged that Imran engaged in money laundering or approved the practice commission through the SKMT. Later that evening, on a private television show, he repeated the allegations.

In his petition, the PML-N leader challenged the lower court verdict and named Prime Minister Imran and the magistrate court judge as defendants. Kh Asif believed that Prime Minister Imran’s statement was recorded by the district judge and additional sessions via video link in the absence of his lawyer.

He said his lawyer had informed the magistrates’ court that he could not appear on December 17 due to health problems, but the ADSJ recorded the statement of the Prime Minister in the absence of his lawyer and the district court hastily announced the verdict without referring to any law. .

He asked the IHC bench to overturn the lower court’s decision to end his right to cross-examination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/19-Jan-2022/ihc-again-issues-notices-to-imran-in-defamation-suit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos