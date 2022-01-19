What did Ann Coulter say about Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis?





For conservative instigator Ann Coulter, there is no debate over whether the king of Florida is GOP Governor Ron DeSantis or former President Donald Trump.

Trump is done. You should stop obsessing over him, Coulter wrote in an email to The New York Times, which recently reviewed tensions between DeSantis and Trump.

Although it came at the end of the story, Coulters’ quote caught the internet’s attention. Trump supporters took to Twitter to point out the crowd at Trump’s recent rally in Arizona and to say it was Coulter, not Trump, who finished. Others, however, took Coulter’s remark to prove that Trump had no chance of winning the presidency in 2024, given that she was one of his supporters in 2016.

In fact, Coulter vs. Trump is a rematch with all the suspense and excitement of Rocky VIII. Coulters’ support for Trump always hinged on his immigration policy, and once it became clear he would not deliver the promised southern border wall, it backfired.

Coulter foreshadowed this twist in her 2016 book In Trump We Trust, when she wrote, Until the bleeding stops, there is nothing Trump can do that is unforgiven. Except change its immigration policy.

Hmmm… Ann Coulter is done and it’s been a while since she just got the email.

Bkayvanwinkle (@bkayvanwinkle) January 18, 2022

The turnaround came quickly. Just seven months after Trump took office, Coulter was already criticizing the president and his team, saying, “You know, I love the God Emperor, but he’s got flaws. And one of them is his vast gaping narcissism.

In 2018, she called Trump shallow and lazy ignorant. In 2019, she called him an idiot. In May 2020, she called him a superficial, broken man, and she told Andrew Sullivan in November 2021 that Trump was abjectly stupid.

For his part, Trump initially said little about Coulter, responding to her critics in 2019 by saying he barely knew her, but probably if I spoke to her, I’d be really nice. Soon, however, he was calling it a wacky crazy job.

I will never apologize for supporting the issues candidate Trump has championed, but I am deeply sorry to think that this superficial and broken man would show even remote fidelity to the promises that got him elected. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

For all of her ad hominem attacks on Trump, Coulter seems to be motivated not so much by personal animosity, but by her belief that America is being destroyed by unchecked immigration. In fact, writing for The Washington Post in 2015, Carlos Lozada speculated that the Trump campaign’s rhetoric on immigration may have come from ideas in Coulters’ 2015 book Adios, America!

In DeSantis, a potential challenger to Trump in 2024, Coulter seems to have found the rhetoric she loves. The team of governors issued press releases denouncing the flow of illegal aliens and DeSantis said: (W)e have a responsibility to oppose an administration that has decided not to have a secure border.

On Twitter, Coulter is already pondering DeSantis’ potential running mate.

Did Trump win in 2016 and lose in 2020 because of Coulters’ advocacy? It is doubtful. Before his Twitter account was shut down, Trump had 88 million followers; Coulter has just under 2 million. Lately, her superpower seems to be causing people to write I Never Thought I’d Agree With Ann Coulter But… on social media.

But Coulter’s haters would do well to remember the shocking prediction she made in 2015.

Then Coulter said on Real Time With Bill Maher that of all the GOP candidates, Trump had the best chance of winning in 2016. The audience and fellow panelists found it hilarious. Coulter coolly stood by his statement. Now she says Trump is finished.

Who’s laughing now? Probably not Trump.

