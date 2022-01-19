Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. deceived financial institutions about Trump Org. Finance, NY AG Says – NBC New York





The New York attorney general is releasing new details about what she says her ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump’s affairs has uncovered, including information about some of Trump’s children.

Letitia James said in court filings on Tuesday that the investigation uncovered instances where Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump provided misleading financial statements to institutions. The investigation also found that the former president “had ultimate authority over a wide range of Trump Organization behavior involving misrepresentations to counterparties, including financial institutions and the Internal Revenue Service,” according to a court record.

The court filing alleges that “since 2017, Donald Trump, Jr. has authority over numerous financial statements containing misleading asset valuations.” The filing also claims that “until January 2017, Ms. Trump was a primary contact for the Trump Organizations’ largest lender, Deutsche Bank. As part of this work, Ms. Trump caused Deutsche Bank to submit misleading financial statements and to the federal government.

The disclosure follows Trump’s legal efforts to quash a series of subpoenas against him, his son Donald Jr. and his daughter as part of James’ civil investigation, which is separate from a primarily criminal investigation. by the new Manhattan District Attorney. Alvin Bragg.

“In light of the pervasive and repeated nature of the inaccuracies and omissions, it appears that the valuations in the statements were generally inflated as part of a pattern suggesting that Mr. Trump’s net worth was higher than he was. would not have been otherwise,” the filing said. states.

Previously, Trump’s legal team said the state attorney general “is engaged in a criminal investigation that has an active grand jury. He cannot issue a subpoena under the guise of a civil investigation. who will become immediately available” for his own criminal investigation, the attorneys argued in their motion to have the subpoenas quashed.

“Subpoenas are a clearly inappropriate end around the rules,” they added.

The Trumps’ lawyers have also asked the judge to postpone depositions until after the criminal investigation if the motion to quash the subpoenas is denied.

In response to what she called “delaying tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation,” James said in a press release late Tuesday evening that her office “will not be deterred” in the investigation. .

“We have uncovered significant evidence that suggests that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain,” James said in a statement. “The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas for documents and testimony, because no one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/ivanka-trump-don-jr-misled-financial-institutions-about-trump-org-finances-ny-ag-says/3502090/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos