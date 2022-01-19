Budget of merged districts doubled since 2018: PM Imran – Pakistan





PESHAWAR/HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the budget for the development of the merged tribal areas has been doubled since 2018 as the upliftment of these areas is among his government’s priorities.

The prime minister told ruling party lawmakers at a meeting held at Governor House on Monday that the government had increased the development budget from 24 billion rupees in 2018 to 54 billion rupees this year.

Mr Khan voiced these views during his one-day visit to Peshawar where he addressed Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of the national and pakhtunkhwa assemblies, according to a statement posted here.

During the meeting which lasted more than an hour, the Prime Minister said that the development of the merged areas was one of the main priorities of his government. He informed the party legislators that projects have already been identified for the promotion of tourism in KP and that the development works of these tourist sites will be started soon.

Imran inaugurates Haripur Special Technology Zone Project

On rising inflation in the country, Mr Khan said his government was taking steps to save the public from its impact, explaining that inflation had risen due to rising global commodity prices raw. Counting the steps to lessen its effect on the public, he said the government had introduced health cards and ration cards. He also called improving the education sector another important step by the government towards transforming the country into a welfare state.

On this occasion, Mr. Khan was also briefed on the ongoing major public welfare projects. Legislators shared with the Prime Minister the problems faced by the public in their constituencies as well as party issues.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the Rs 20 billion plan to improve the province’s power supply. He was briefed on the off-grid solutions strategy for affordable electricity supply. In this regard, it was said, small micro-hydel projects were being started in areas away from transmission lines.

Mr. Khan was briefed on the progress of the Chashma Right Bank Canal project, Rashakai Industrial Zone and Special Technology Zones. He ordered relevant officials to ensure the timely completion of projects of public importance.

The Prime Minister also held meetings with KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, but the government shared few details, while media were not allowed to cover the event.

Haripur STZ Project

Later, the prime minister visited Haripur to inaugurate the Pakistan Digital City-Special Technology Zone (STZ) project, at the Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences in Mang. The digital city project spread over 86 channels along Khanpur Road would be completed at a cost of Rs1.31 billion.

In his speech at the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Khan said his government was investing in quality education because youth was a great resource and it would benefit society and the country.

The STZ was Pakistan’s first advanced computing project that would facilitate collaborations between universities, researchers and industry at home and abroad. Industries in the electronics sector, software publishers, mobile telephony, technology incubators and computer manufacturing would be the beneficiaries of the project.

The prime minister said investing in quality education was imperative to produce a productive workforce, but the three-tier education system introduced in the country has left a negative impact on Pakistani society. Nations have developed on the basis of a common ideology. When three different ideologies are working at the same time, the cohesion of the education system and society cannot be achieved, Khan said.

The PTI government has ventured to introduce a single curriculum nationwide for the first time, he said, adding that most educational institutions and universities were unable to meet the changing demands of the country’s labor market. It is for this reason, he said, that educated young people have remained unemployed. Even PhD graduates have been seen protesting for a job, he noted.

The country faces the challenge of unemployment due to the shortage of skilled labor, Khan observed, mentioning that his government is focusing on providing quality education to help future generations. Time would prove that digital projects such as the STZ would have a huge positive impact on the country’s prosperity index, he said.

In the past year alone, Pakistan’s IT-based exports recorded a growth rate of 45%, he said, adding that the government hoped they would increase further to 75%.

Also sharing the success of the record tax collection by the Federal Revenue Council for the current financial year, the Prime Minister said that the revenue generated from the expanded tax collection would be spent on improving the system of education and health.

The KP CM, federal and provincial ministers as well as legislators representing the region also attended the event.

Posted in Dawn, January 18, 2022

