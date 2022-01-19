Amazon closes reviews of Xi Jinping’s book at the request of the Chinese government





In response to complaints from the Chinese government, Amazon shut down customer reviews of “The Governance of China,” a collection of speeches and writings by President Xi Jinping, according to a report by Reuters. Amazon insiders told the news service that the company received the official request in 2019 after negative reviews of the book appeared on Amazon’s Chinese site. “I think the issue was something less than five stars,” one person said. Reuters also obtained a 2018 internal document outlining several hurdles Amazon faced in expanding its operations in China. “Ideological control and propaganda are at the heart of the toolbox for the Communist Party to achieve and maintain its success,” the document states. “We don’t pass judgment. [sp] whether it’s right or wrong.” Another document from Amazon’s lobbying chief and former Obama White House press secretary. Jay Carney also spoke about the importance of a sales portal called books about china the company’s business prospects in the country. Among those noted are books that extol government party lines like “Incredible Xinjiang,” a book that praises the quality of life in a province where more than a million Uyghur Muslims live. were placed in internment camps. In a statement to Reuters, Amazon said it “complies with all applicable laws and regulations wherever we operate, and China is no exception.” He added, “As a bookseller, we think it’s important to provide access to the written word and to diverse perspectives. This includes books that some may find objectionable. The Reuters report comes as Western companies come under increasing scrutiny over their willingness to ignore human rights abuses committed by the Chinese government to advance its business interests. Earlier this month, CNN anchor Jake Tapper criticized companies like Disney for its practices in China, including filming the recent remake of “Mulan” in Xinjiang and filming an episode of “The Simpsons. taking place in Beijing from Disney+ in Hong Kong. Hollywood, NBA, IOC and Wall Street millionaires and billionaires are all so hungry for Chinese money that they pretend none of this is happening, Tapper said. There is no amount of money that can buy enough soap to wash that blood off their hands.

