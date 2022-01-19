Explained: Why Nusantara Was Chosen As Indonesia’s New Capital

Indonesia has passed a bill replacing its capital Jakarta with East Kalimantan, located east of the island of Borneo. The new capital of the country will be called Nusantara.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had first announced the plan to move the capital from Jakarta in 2019. Widodo had cited growing environmental issues facing Jakarta as well as financial inequality while announcing the plan to change the capital in 2019. His government then drafted a bill, which passed the Indonesian parliament on Tuesday.

Widodo had tweeted in 2019, The government has conducted a thorough study, especially over the past three years. Accordingly, the most ideal location for the new capital is East Kalimantan, partly in Kab. Penajam Paser Utara and some in Kab. Kutai Kartanegara.

What is the new state capitol bill?

The new state capital bill was drafted by a special committee set up by the Widodos government and made Nusantara, also called IKN, the capital of the Republic of Indonesia. A presidential decree would be required to officially change the capital from Jakarta to Nusantara.

It also stipulates that the Head of the State Capital Authority shall be responsible for carrying out the duties and functions of the IKN Authority in the preparation, development and relocation of the State Capital. state, as well as the implementation of the special government of the IKN.

The transfer of Jakarta’s status as Indonesia’s capital to Nusantara, where 256,142 hectares of land has been set aside for the project, will take place in the first half of 2024, it adds. Post which, Nusantara will be the domicile of the Institutions, the State, the representatives of the foreign countries and the representatives of the international organizations/institutions.

The deputy chairman of the special committee tasked with drafting the bill, Saan Mustofa, said Nusantara would be headed by a senior authority whose position would be at the same level as that of a minister, Reuters reported.

East Kalimantan, where the new capital will be located, according to the bill, would have a world-city vision. It will be designed and managed with the objective of becoming a sustainable city in the world.

The bill states that the goal would be to make Nusantara a city that will drive Indonesia’s economy in the future, as well as a city that symbolizes national identity and represents the diversity of the Indonesian nation.

All funding related to the preparation, development and relocation of the capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan will be funded from the Indonesian budget. Although no budget details were given in the bill, reports cited Widodo stating that the cost of the project was around $33 billion.

With the new capital, all Indonesian government institutions would also move to East Kalimantan, along with the offices and homes of civil servants and ministers. The presidential palace will also move to the new capital.

Why is Indonesia changing its capital?

The main reasons cited by Widodo for producing a bill to change the country’s capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan were the increase in pollution and population in Jakarta.

Many Indonesian presidents, for years, have been trying to find a solution and move the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to another city.

Widodo had said in 2019 in a speech, according to The Guardian, that the location is very strategic, being in the center of Indonesia and close to urban areas, the burden that Jakarta is currently carrying is too heavy because the center of governance, business, finance, trade and services.

Jakarta has been the capital of Indonesia since the country’s independence in 1949. The city has become overcrowded and extremely polluted in recent decades. Jakarta is known for its extremely high air pollution. The city’s pollution levels are so bad that it has ranked among the most polluted cities in the world for years.

Another important reason for moving the capital from the island of Java to the island of Borneo was the growing financial and other inequality. Java Island, especially Jakarta which spans over 661.5 square kilometers, is immensely populated while East Kalimantan which spans 127,346.92 square kilometers is larger than Jakarta, but much less populated than the current capital.

Along with this Jakarta also sank and it was said that if nothing is done many parts of the city will be submerged under water by 2050. Indonesia is prone to flooding and Jakarta is surrounded by several rivers.

A study conducted in West Java by IPB University showed that many cities on the island had the possibility of sinking up to 10.7 cm in 2019 and 2020. Excessive use of groundwater due to developments turned out to be the main reason for this.

Where is East Kalimantan?

East Kalimantan is 2,300 kilometers from Jakarta on the east coast of the island of Borneo, shared by Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The new capital will be located in the North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara regions. East Kalimantan is a region endowed with immense water resources and habitable land.

East Kalimantan is rich in flora and fauna. Many environmentalists and activists have warned that moving the capital to East Kalimantan will lead to massive deforestation and put the habitat of these animals and trees at risk and damage the ecosystem.

Why Nusantara?

Nusantara is an old Javanese term meaning archipelago. According to Indonesian Development Minister Suharso Monoarfa, the name was chosen from 80 names because it was easy to remember and familiar to Indonesians.

Welcoming the name, the chairman of the special committee, Ahmad Doli Kurnia Tandjung, said that Nusantara was taken with special attention, as there are historical, sociological and philosophical aspects. [attached to the name]. The name would represent Indonesia as a whole and show the nation’s potential, he added.

Which other countries have changed capitals?

Indonesia is not the first country to change its capital. There has been a long list of countries that have changed their capitals for various reasons. Brazil changed its capital from Rio De Janerio to Brasilia, a more central city, in 1960. In 1991, Nigeria hung the country’s capital from Lagos to Abuja. Kazakhstan moved its capital from Almaty, which is still its commercial center, to Nur-Sultan in 1997. Myanmar changed its capital from Rangoon to Naypyidaw in 2005.

