We found significant evidence of Trump Organization fraud





Reuters

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday evening asked a court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath, saying her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization had uncovered significant evidence of fraud.

James said in a tweet, We uncovered significant evidence that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset appraisals on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and grants. tax deductions for years.

Donald J. Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr claim they may have ignored lawfully issued subpoenas to testify under oath due to what they allege is an unprecedented and unconstitutional move by the Attorney General’s Office (OAG), according to the motion. But subpoenas to current and former company officers, such as those at issue here, are common in complex financial investigations and are amply warranted here.

Court documents note that for more than a year and since Eric Trump’s testimony in August 2020, the AG’s office has found significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used intentionally inaccurate property appraisals to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

Eric Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment multiple times to avoid testifying about appraisals of several Trump Organization properties, according to the memo.

Prosecutors note that while their office has not made a final decision on whether this evidence warrants legal action, their motives for conducting the investigation are beyond reproach.

This game must end, the AG office says in its court filing, which asks a judge to compel Trump and his two adult children to testify, as well as compel the company to turn over key missing documents.

The filing says the investigation into the Trump Organization began in March 2019, when former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress. During his testimony, Cohen said Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the value of former presidents’ assets to obtain favorable loans and insurance coverage while deflating the value of some of his other assets to reduce property taxes due.

The story continues

OAG methodically investigated these allegations; indeed, the Trump Organization has already provided substantial documents and testimony in response to subpoenas issued by the OAG as part of its civil investigation, without ever challenging the OAG’s good faith, the motion states.

Trumps Tax Leak hints at investigations into potential fraud

For more than two years, the Trump Organization was aware of the attorney general’s investigation into the alleged misconduct and insisted its leaders were cooperating, according to the filing. In reality, the motion says, the organization has been dragging its feet and only recently started handing over many of the documents that were ordered by subpoena in December 2019.

The memo details numerous schemes to allegedly inflate the value of Trump’s assets, including one in which Donald Trump valued his own apartment in Trump Tower at $327 million, “based on the apartment having 30,000 sq.ft. squares of space multiplied by a certain price per square foot.” But in 2017, the apartment shrunk to its full size for the first time by just over 10.00 square feet, and its valuation dropped proportionally to $116.8 million.

When asked about it, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, admitted that this amounted to an overstatement of $200 million, more or less.

The court filing offers details of misleading and false statements by the Trump Organizations about the value of at least six properties, including the Trump Golf Clubs in Scotland and Westchester, and several of the company’s landmark buildings, including Trump Park Avenue and 40 Wall Street.

The AG office argues that the Trump Organization misrepresented the value of all these properties to the IRS, lenders and other insurers with inflated financial statements as part of a scheme suggesting that the net worth of Mr. Trump was higher than it otherwise would have been. appeared.

In addition to the former chairman’s misdeeds, the filing also paints a better picture of the previously opaque roles his two adult children play in the company. For example, Ivanka Trump was renting an apartment on Trump Park Avenue as if it was valued at $8.5 million, the memo notes. In Trump’s financial statements, however, the apartment was worth $25 million.

Ivanka was a key player in many of the company’s transactions and was able to request access to financial summaries and projections covering Trump Organization portfolio properties or companies, according to the memo, and was also a point person in its relationship with Deutsche Bank.

Donald Trump Jr., who joined the family business in 2001, also played a crucial role in shaping the financial makeup of the organization.

Additionally, evidence obtained by OAG confirms that Donald Trump, Jr. was involved with certain Trump Organization properties that are valued on Mr. Trump’s Statement of Financial Position, including 40 Wall Street, and has been consulted in connection with questions on the statements of financial position. Condition, indicates the note.

The attorney general’s office says it received more than 5 million pages of evidence from the company that shows Trump lied about the most mundane things: the amount of money available for a deal, the use of so-called professionals exteriors to assess the value of assets, and even the actual size of the Trump Tower penthouse. In some cases, investigators say, they found that the Trump Organization inflated the value of a property simply because it bore its name, even though the financial documents explicitly stated that this was not allowed.

But when investigators tried to get their hands on Trump’s handwritten documents, such as post-it notes, that allegedly show his involvement in the allegedly shady assessments, the AG’s office alleges the company would simply hand them over. not.

The filing says Trump Organizations lead attorney Alan Garten argued the boss just wasn’t that closely involved, even though company comptroller Jeffrey McConney told investigators in a sworn deposition. that Trump normally sat down to review asset values ​​with Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. .

In the past, a source with direct knowledge of the company’s inner workings told The Daily Beast that the Trump Organization had an annual ritual in which Trump and Weisselberg would review the company’s finances privately and fill in the blanks as appropriate. seemed to them.

(Weisselberg and the company were indicted last summer for tax evasion in a parallel criminal investigation conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney with the assistance of AGs. Weisselberg, the filing notes, briefly responded to the questions from prosecutors before changing course and pleading the fifth plus more than 500 times in five and a half hours.He testified that it was certainly possible that Trump had discussed the assessments with him and that it was certainly possible that Trump has reviewed the final statements on its finances for a given year.)

In a footnote to the court filing, the AG’s office also revealed that Trump organizations’ unwillingness to cooperate was so severe that the company was forced to hire an outside firm to oversee the research. of electronic documents. Last September, a New York state judge warned the company that it would have to turn over documents and that top lieutenants would have to testify.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.

Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/york-attorney-general-found-significant-044404655.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos