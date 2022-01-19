New York Attorney General Outlines Possible Fraud Pattern at Trump Business





New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday night accused Donald J. Trump’s family business of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to bolster its bottom line, saying in court papers that the company had engaged in fraudulent or deceptive practices.

The filing came in response to recent efforts by Mr Trump to prevent Ms James from questioning him and two of his adult children under oath as part of a civil investigation into his company, the Trump Organization. Ms James’ investigation of Mr Trump and the company is ongoing, and it is unclear whether her lawyers will ultimately take legal action against them.

Still, the filing marked the first time the attorney general’s office has leveled such specific charges against the former society of presidents. His flank is mounting the pressure on Mr Trump as he seeks to end his investigation, which he has called a partisan witch hunt. Ms. James is a Democrat.

The filing describes what Ms. James’ office said were misleading statements about the value of six Trump properties, as well as the Trump brand. Properties included golf clubs in Westchester County, New York and Scotland, and landmark buildings such as Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street in Manhattan.

Ms Jamess’ filing argued that the company had misrepresented the value of properties for lenders, insurers and the Internal Revenue Service. Many of the statements, according to the filing, were generally inflated as part of a trend suggesting that Mr. Trump’s net worth was higher than it otherwise would have been.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump and his company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Because Ms. James’ investigation is civil, she can sue Mr. Trump and his company, but cannot bring criminal charges. His investigation is running alongside a criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which is looking at some of the same behaviors. Lawyers in Ms James’ office are working on that separate investigation, which is ongoing. Mr Bragg, also a Democrat, inherited the inquiry from his predecessor after he took office on January 1.

In early December, Ms James issued a subpoena for Mr Trump as well as Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, seeking to interview them as part of her civil investigation. Ms James previously interviewed another of Mr Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, in October 2020.

After receiving the subpoenas, Mr. Trump’s attorneys filed a federal lawsuit seeking to end Ms. James’ civil investigation and bar her office from participating in the district attorneys’ criminal investigation. . The lawsuit, which accused Ms James of violating Mr Trump’s constitutional rights, argued that her investigation was politically motivated and cited a long list of her public attacks on Mr Trump.

This month, Mr. Trump’s lawyers also filed court documents in New York state seeking to block Ms. James’ subpoenas, prompting her filing on Tuesday.

Ms James, who is running for re-election this year, argued in the court filing that although her office had compiled substantial evidence that Mr Trumps’ company had engaged in possible fraud, investigators needed to question Mr. Trump to determine who was responsible for the many inaccuracies and omissions made by him or on his behalf and whether they were intentional.

Ms. James has been investigating Mr. Trump’s business practices since March 2019. In earlier documents, she described the properties she was examining and said her investigators were looking into whether Mr. Trump had inflated the value of various properties to across the country in order to obtain loans and obtain economic and fiscal advantages.

In Tuesday’s filing, she went further, giving specific examples in which she said the former presidents’ company misrepresented the value of some of its properties and showed how those misrepresentations had benefited the company, enabling him to receive favorable loans, insurance coverage and tax advantages. .

The charges relate to Mr. Trump’s financial disclosure statements, the annual statement of his assets and liabilities that he gave to lenders and insurers. Ms James’ office said it was personally involved in reviewing and approving statements of financial position before they were released.

The Trump InvestigationsMap 1 of 6

Many inquiries. Since former President Donald Trump left office, there have been numerous inquiries and investigations into his businesses and personal affairs. Here is a list of those in progress:

Investigation of criminal fraud. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office are investigating whether Mr. Trump or his family business, the Trump Organization, engaged in criminal fraud by intentionally submitting false property values ​​to potential lenders.

Tax evasion investigation. As part of their investigation, in July 2021, the Manhattan District Attorneys Office accused the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer of orchestrating a 15-year scheme to evade taxes. A trial in this case is scheduled for the summer of 2022.

Election interference investigation. The Atlanta District Attorney is conducting a criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia by Mr. Trump and his allies.

The filing argued that the statements frequently used misleading asset valuations in order to obtain financial benefits.

In 2015, for example, while seeking to refinance a loan on his 40 Wall Street tower in Lower Manhattan, Mr. Trump’s financial disclosure statement estimated the property to be worth $735 million. Yet a lender concluded it was only worth $257 million.

Lawyers for Ms James argue that Mr Trump submitted at least two misleading statements to the Internal Revenue Service, claiming he had grossly overstated the value of land at his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County and his club Los Angeles golf course. The value of Seven Springs, Ms James said, had been increased by counting the value of seven non-existent mansions, worth $61 million.

They also accused the Organization of calculating the value of Trump Tower by wrongly inflating the size of Mr. Trump’s longtime home: while Mr. Trump had claimed since 2012 that his triplex penthouse apartment in the building made 30,000 square feet, he had signed paperwork stating his size of 10,996 square feet.

The additional square footage allowed the company to claim a value of $327 million for the apartment in the statements of financial position. Ms James said Allen H. Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of Trump Organizations, said during questioning by investigators of Ms James that the apartment was overvalued by $200 million.

Mr. Trump’s company is already under investigation in Manhattan. In July, former district attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. accused the company and Mr. Weisselberg of carrying out a 15-year scheme to distribute luxury off-book benefits to certain executives. That case is expected to go to trial later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/18/nyregion/trump-organization-fraud-letitia-james.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos