Foreign direct investment increases by 20% in July-December





KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by 20% year-on-year during the first half of 2021-22, reflecting an improving investment environment.

During the first half of the current fiscal year, FDI amounted to $1.05 billion compared to an inflow of $879.7 million during the same period of 2020-21.

The inflow in December 2021 jumped 29% year-on-year to $218.7 million, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

During the entire period of 2020-2021, the country received only $1.86 billion in FDI, which is a relatively small amount compared to remittances and export earnings. Media reports suggest that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit China next month.

The visit could bring in more foreign funds as Chinese investments are due for infrastructure projects.

China was the largest investor with inflows amounting to $306 million

The inflow from China was $306 million in the first half of 2021-2022. Although China was the largest provider of FDI among all countries, inflows were still weaker than expected. More than half of Chinese investments took place in December 2021. They amounted to $167.4 million in December. During the first half of the previous fiscal year, FDI from China amounted to $389.8 million.

The country’s FDI outflow during the first half of 2021-22 was $397 million against an inflow of $1.45 billion.

Last year, the situation was different as the outflow was $686 million against an inflow of $1.56 billion. It shows that a large portion of inflows in the current fiscal year have remained in the country.

In portfolio investment, the net outflow was higher at $307 million this year compared to a net outflow of $244.4 million in the same period a year ago.

Other significant contributors to FDI were the United States ($149 million), Hong Kong ($110.9 million), the Netherlands ($124.5 million), Singapore ($66 million) and the United Arab Emirates ($66.4 million).

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have declined in the current financial year, mainly due to debt servicing. The government has decided to launch a seven-year Islamic bond to raise up to $1.5 billion. The need for higher inflows has increased despite record remittances with $15.8 billion in the first half of 2021-2022, up 11.3% from a year ago.

Exporters have also found space thanks to Covid-19 to generate higher revenues. The country’s overall exports recorded a year-on-year growth of 24.91% to reach $15.13 billion in the first half of 2021-22.

Sources in financial circles believe that the International Monetary Fund’s board meeting, which is expected to take place on January 28, can produce positive results for foreign investors. If the IMF releases funds, it will be a signal of reduced risk for foreign investors.

Posted in Dawn, January 19, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1670262/foreign-direct-investment-increases-20pc-in-july-december The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos