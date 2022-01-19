Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock and Equity Market News | Financial news

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Analysts say a slowdown in rural demand, as well as lower export volumes, have hurt the company’s revenue and any revenue growth will be driven by higher prices.

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Lack of zest for life drives net profit down 23%


  • Reliance Jio prepays deferred debts worth nearly Rs 31,000 crore

  • Omicron poses limited problems for Indian economy, economists say: Poll

  • Gold Price Today: Volatility Charts On Macro Concerns; likely support around Rs 47,770-47,650

  • MS Dhoni buys a vintage Land Rover 3 and adds a classic SUV to his dream garage

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Gujarat BJP workers on January 25

  • Vikram Dev Dutt, the new boss of Air India: everything you need to know

  • Unveiling Zorro: A Social Media App That Lets You Put On A Mask But Eliminates The Rowdy Mischief

  • Gasoline and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities

  • Oil hits 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

  • Unpaid loans could drive Vijay Mallya from his London residence, UK court orders

  • World’s oldest man dies aged 112 in Spain

  • Brand Connect

    Boomers vs Millennials – How Saving, Spending, and Investing Styles Differ

  • Top 5 best selling cars in India December 2021 – Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors cover the top s OVERDRIVE




  • Reliance Jio prepays deferred debts worth nearly Rs 31,000 crore

  • Omicron poses limited problems for Indian economy, economists say: Poll

  • Gold Price Today: Volatility Charts On Macro Concerns; likely support around Rs 47,770-47,650

  • MS Dhoni buys a vintage Land Rover 3 and adds a classic SUV to his dream garage

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Gujarat BJP workers on January 25

  • Vikram Dev Dutt, the new boss of Air India: everything you need to know

  • Unveiling Zorro: A Social Media App That Lets You Put On A Mask But Eliminates The Rowdy Mischief

  • Gasoline and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities

  • Oil hits 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

  • Unpaid loans could drive Vijay Mallya from his London residence, UK court orders

  • World’s oldest man dies aged 112 in Spain

  • Boomers vs Millennials – How Saving, Spending, and Investing Styles Differ

New trends

Vishal Garg, who fired 900 people in Zoom call clash, returns as CEO of Better.com: reports



Last namePriceChange% changes
ntpc133.75-1.25-0.93
Sbi503.35-3.45-0.68
Indiabulls Hsg218.35-3.00-1.36
Rec137.401.000.73

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting