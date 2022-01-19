New York AG says Trump’s company deceived banks and tax authorities





NEW YORK The New York Attorney General’s Office told a court on Tuesday evening that its investigators had uncovered evidence that President Donald Trump’s former company used fraudulent or misleading asset appraisals to obtain loans and benefits tax.

The court filing said state authorities have not yet decided whether to pursue civil legal action in connection with the allegations, but investigators are expected to interview Trump and his two eldest children as part of the investigation. ‘investigation.

Trump and his lawyers say the investigation is politically motivated.

In court papers, Attorney General Letitia James’s office gave its most detailed account yet of a long-running investigation into allegations that Trump’s company overstated the value of assets to secure bailout terms. favorable loan, or distorted the value of land to reduce its tax burden.

A d

The Trump Organization, she said, had overstated the value of land donations made in New York and California on documents submitted to the IRS to justify several million dollars in tax deductions.

The company misreported the size of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, saying it was nearly three times its actual size, a difference in value of about $200 million, James’ office said, citing testimony from longtime Trump finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who was charged last year with tax evasion in a parallel criminal investigation.

James’ office detailed its findings in a lawsuit seeking to force Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. to comply with subpoenas demanding their testimony.

Investigators, according to court documents, had developed significant additional evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or deceptive asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

A d

Messages seeking comment were left for the Trumps’ attorneys.

Trump’s legal team has sought to block the subpoenas, calling them an unprecedented and unconstitutional move.” They say James is wrongfully trying to obtain testimony that could be used in the parallel criminal investigation, overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump sued James in federal court last month, seeking to end his investigation. In the lawsuit, his attorneys claimed the attorney general, a Democrat, violated Republicans’ constitutional rights in a thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.

In the past, the former Republican president has denounced the James Inquiry and the Bragg Inquiry as part of a witch hunt.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, James’ office said it had not decided whether or not to pursue legal action, but said the evidence gathered so far shows the investigation should continue without hindrance.

A d

For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delaying tactics and litigation to try to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings, James said. So far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence to suggest that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain.”

Although James’ civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation, his office has been involved in both, sending multiple attorneys to work side-by-side with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

James’ office said that under state law, he could seek a wide range of remedies against companies found guilty of commercial fraud, including revocation of a license to do business in the State, removal of an officer or director from the board of directors, and restitution and disgorgement of ill-gotten gains.

A d

In court documents, James’ office said the evidence shows the Trump Company:

–Listed his Seven Springs estate in upstate New York as worth $291 million, based on the dubious assumption that he could rake in $161 million by building nine luxury homes.

– Added a brand premium of 15% to 30% to the value of some properties because they bore Trump’s name, despite financial statements explicitly stating they did not incorporate brand value.

— Inflated the value of a suburban New York golf club by millions of dollars by counting membership fees that weren’t sold or never paid.

–Valued a Park Avenue condominium tower at $350 million, based on proceeds it could make from unsold units, even though many of those apartments were likely to sell for less because they were covered by the rent stabilization laws.

Estimated an apartment rented to Ivanka Trump at $25 million, although she had an option to buy it for $8.5 million.

A d

– Said in documents that his stake in an office building, 40 Wall Street, was worth between $525 million and $602 million, between two and three times the estimate made by appraisers working for lender Capital One.

A judge has already sided with James in an earlier request to question another son of Trump, Trump Organization executive Eric Trump, who eventually sat for a deposition but declined to answer some questions.

Last year, the Manhattan District Attorney filed tax evasion charges against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, its longtime chief financial officer.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Both investigations are at least partly related to allegations made in news reports and by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a habit of misrepresenting the value of assets.

A d

The revelations about the attorney general’s investigation came the same day that Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and other members of the legal team who had sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election were assigned to to appear by a House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/politics/2022/01/19/new-york-ag-says-trumps-company-misled-banks-tax-officials/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos