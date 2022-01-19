China’s Xi Jinping defends joint suppression of prosperity





Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare defense on the world stage of his “common prosperity” policy, which has seen major corporate crackdowns. His comments came at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting of government and business leaders. China says the policy aims to narrow the growing wealth gap, which could threaten the power of the Communist Party if left unaddressed. Technology, education and entertainment companies have been hit by the crackdown. “The common prosperity we desire is not egalitarianism,” Xi told delegates. “We will first enlarge the pie and then divide it properly through reasonable institutional arrangements. As a rising tide lifts all boats, everyone will receive a fair share of development, and development gains will benefit all our peoples in a more substantial and equitable way,” he continued. The measures put in place by the Common Prosperity Policies are seen by some as a way to rein in the billionaire owners of some of China’s biggest companies to give customers and workers more influence over how companies operate and distribute. their profits. But with its implementation, billions of dollars have been wiped off the value of some of China’s biggest companies as Beijing imposes tough new regulations on them, which has rattled international investors. During his address, Xi tried to allay some of those concerns by saying the country was still open to foreign investment. “All types of capital are welcome to operate in China, abide by laws and regulations, and play a positive role in a country’s development,” he said. Due to the pandemic, this year’s WEF annual meeting is being held online, rather than in the Swiss resort town of Davos. Mr. Xi’s comments came as he is expected to be nominated for a third term later this year. This would cement his position as an equal with Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, and his successor Deng Xiaoping, who oversaw major reforms to the country’s economy. Meanwhile, the Winter Olympics in Beijing are due to start next month at a time when China is facing international criticism on multiple fronts, including for encroaching on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong, its treatment of the minority Uyghur in Xinjiang and its position on Taiwan. .

Source: BBC

Source: BBC

