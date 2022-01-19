If you think the NSP could be Pakistan’s passport to redemption, you are wrong. here’s why





The NSP document further reveals the sterility of Pakistani thinking on a global basis. The country will unfortunately remain in the grip of its completely wrong approach to India

File image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. PA

Seventeen days after its cabinet approved the first-ever comprehensive National Security Policy (NSP), Pakistan released its public version. The 62-page document begins with a message from Prime Minister Imran Khan. The first sentence of Khan’s message reads: Bold visions and big ideas are at the heart of human progress and prosperity.

In vain, however, would a reader look for bold visions or big ideas in any part of the document. What is found in abundance are beautiful words encapsulating stagnant visions and outdated ideas. Neither has the ability to transform the politics, society and economy of Pakistan, the latter has been placed as the central element of national security. This in itself is a valid proposition, especially in contemporary times, but can economic progress be guaranteed in a society that is becoming increasingly regressive and a regime that is in the rut of a security state? lasts that serves, above all, the interests of the companies of the generals?

The NSP aspires to make Pakistan a progressive and egalitarian Islamic state. The political guideline he imposes on the country is remarkable. It is about preserving the Islamic character as enshrined in the Constitution and our diverse cultural heritage. It is here that a contradiction of the founding principle of the country that is the theory of the two nations arises. This theory explicitly rejected the diverse cultural heritage of the Indian subcontinent. Historically, India’s cultural heritage has arisen, to a large extent but not exclusively, from its spiritual diversity. Once the Muslim League argued that Hinduism and Islam and the cultures surrounding them were alien and antagonistic to each other, it necessarily rejected the notion of cultural diversity as universally understood. .

It would seem that for the authors of the NSP, cultural diversity is therefore limited to what can exist among Muslims in a theocratic Islamic regime. The difficulty is that theocratic politics like Pakistan always drift towards ever narrower and sharper versions of the faith that also seek to delineate the scope of cultural practices. This does not lead to cultural diversity but to a struggle to define true culture. And, such true culture seeks to erase historical cultural diversity resulting from language, tradition, and the impact of geography and environment. Indeed, the history of Pakistan itself bears witness to the fact that Punjabi-dominated West Pakistan never considered Bengalis to be true Muslims or Pakistanis. This inevitably led to the creation of Bangladesh.

As Pakistan cannot abandon its fundamental ideology without eroding the very basis of its independent existence, it is caught in a trap from which it cannot escape. Pakistani scholar and diplomat Hussain Haqqani pleaded with his people to turn to territorial nationalism and abandon ideological nationalism. It is an impossibility, because it would call into question the raison d’être of the State itself. How then can Pakistan manage to change course? This is only possible if it examines the basic assumptions of its defense and security policies and the antagonisms that have defined them so far. This is where the NSP completely fails.

Certainly, the NSP aspires to reduce inequalities, to promote science and technology and also to give minorities a place under the Pakistani sun. However, for the latter to happen, the country would have to break out of the grip of fundamentalism best exemplified by its blasphemy laws. The NSP editors would know this, but it can be said categorically that no one in Pakistani public life and certainly no political party or institution like the military could ever contemplate diluting its rigors. Pakistani society is therefore doomed to be swept away by mullahs of different hues and colors who drag it down forever.

Having placed the economy at the heart of the ambition to transform the country, the NSP imposes the continuation of policies aimed at improving both internal and external performance. In the first case, it seeks to improve labor productivity, expand financial services and make agriculture sustainable. In the latter area, he recognizes that external imbalances are an ongoing problem that can only be solved through trade, investment and connectivity. It is here that the NSP reverts to Pakistan’s traditional approaches which are inextricably linked to its enmity towards India.

In none of the three areas, trade, investment or connectivity is even considering tying with India. In terms of trade, he turns to the markets of Africa, Europe and elsewhere, but not to the natural market which is right next door. In any event, Pakistan’s trade depends essentially on cotton and its products, which is hardly a starting point. Also when it comes to connectivity, it looks west and does not fit into South Asia. This condemns ab initio the economic approach of the NSPs.

It is in the field of foreign and defense policy that the NSP remains rooted in Pakistani obsessions and does nothing to free itself from them. The place of honor is given to the cause of Kashmir. This is accompanied by an attack on India for committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide in Kashmir. This is bad enough, but for the resolution of the J&K issue, Pakistan cannot do better than repeat the tired cliché of moral, political, diplomatic and legal support for the Kashmiri people to achieve self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of ONU. Until Pakistan becomes realistic on J&K, it is doomed to continue its current downward trajectory.

Significantly, on India, the NSP reveals Pakistan’s deep hostility as it states that the former has hegemonic aims. In this context, one will recall what Pervez Musharraf, shortly after taking office as leader of Pakistan in 1998, said. Musharraf had asserted that Pakistan’s difficulties with India would not end even if the J&K issue was resolved because India was a hegemonic power. The fact that the NSP reiterated this confirms the continuity of the Pakistani security and foreign policy apparatuses which think of India. This is also demonstrated by what is now the standard Pakistani criticism that India under the Modi government is having a more negative impact on Pakistan’s security. Great dissatisfaction was expressed with India receiving exceptional treatment on nuclear issues.

Overall, the NSP document only reveals the sterility of Pakistani thinking on a global basis. The country deserves better but it will unfortunately remain in the grip of its totally wrong approach to India. The NSP only shows that no takeover is on the horizon.

The author is a former Indian diplomat who served as India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan and Myanmar, and Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs. The opinions expressed are personal.

