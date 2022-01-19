Politics
“It’s a lie !” : Boris Johnson becomes a panelist in Will I Lie To You online video
‘It’s a LIE!’: Boris Johnson becomes a panelist in online parody of I’ll Lie to You as his claims he was not told about No10 parties sparks Twitter ridicule and memes
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson was mocked in Will I Lie To You parody video
- He claimed today he was not warned about No10 parties being held in lockdown
- Social media users quickly flooded platforms with memes mocking the PM
Boris Johnson became a panelist in a spoof I’d Lie to You video as social media abounded in memes mocking the Prime Minister’s refusal today to break his own laws by attending a series of parties during lockdown.
When asked today if he broke the rules, Mr Johnson said: ‘No. No one told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was not a business event and, as I said in the House of Commons when I went to this garden, I thought I was attending a work event.’
A clip of Mr Johnson saying he had ‘followed the rules all along’ was edited into an episode of I would lie to you to receive raucous laughs from a panel including David Mitchell and Gabby Logan.
In the parody, Mitchell responds to Mr Johnson’s claims by saying: ‘To me, it’s the things he said that are not believable.’
A video clip of Boris Johnson saying he ‘followed the rules all the way’ after Partygate was inserted into parody footage (pictured) from the BBC’s Will I Lie To You show
David Mitchell (centre) was tricked into finding the Prime Minister’s statement hilarious thanks to some clever editing
A Grim YouGov poll found 64% of the public thought Mr Johnson should quit, up from an already dire 48% in November. Pictured: comedian David Mitchell in the clip
The parody video mocked the Prime Minister, calling his denials a ‘lie’ in the style of the show
“If I had to pin him down, it would be all the things he said.”
Finally, when questioned by presenter Rob Brydon, the Prime Minister appears to be pushing the button on admitting he lied.
The clip came as many social media users used variations on his words to joke that no one had told them something that was almost undeniably obvious.
Beneath a photo of stubborn mayor Larry Vaughn from the movie Jaws, comedian Joe Heenan wrote, “I was on the beach for 25 minutes and saw people swimming. No one told me that sharks eat people.
Meanwhile, another Twitter user shared a sketch of Winnie the Pooh saying he believed Mr Johnson, with Christopher Robin replying: ‘Sometimes I’m glad you’re an imaginary friend, Pooh’.
A Grim YouGov poll found 64% of the public thought Mr Johnson should quit, up from an already dire 48% in November.
The Prime Minister admitted he went to a ‘party’ in the garden of No 10 at the height of the lockdown – but argued he thought it was a ‘work event’ and “technically” compliant.
