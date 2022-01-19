Erdogan changes the country’s name to “Turkiye”





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a statement earlier this month announcing that he would change Turkey’s name to Turkiye. “The word ‘Turkiye’ best represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values ​​of the Turkish nation,” the statement read. “Turkiye” is the name used for the country in Turkish, and the country now wants to bring this name to international recognition: “As part of strengthening the brand ‘Turkiye’, in all types of activities and correspondence, especially in official relations with other countries and international institutions and organizations, the term ‘Turkiye’ will be used at the place of terms such as ‘Turkey’, ‘Turkei’, ‘Turkey’ and so on. “Turkiye is accepted as an umbrella brand for our country in national and international venues,” Erdogan said. “Turkiye is the best representation and expression of the culture, civilization and values ​​of the Turkish people.” But neither Erdogan nor any of his representatives have indicated when exactly the name change will be officially introduced: “The exact timing of the name change is still under consideration by the government,” a senior government official told Middle East Eye. “But the process is ongoing.” Inflation in Turkey hits highest level in two decades Inflation in Turkey soared to 36% at the start of the month, the highest in the Erdogan era, and it could head into the stratosphere, up to 50% possible, some experts say. With food and drink prices rising nearly 44% annually, Turkey’s economic situation is becoming increasingly precarious; Looking at December 2021 as a whole, the country’s annual inflation rate hit 36.1% last month, its highest rate in Tayyip Erdogan’s 19 years in power. The Turkish lira had its worst year against other currencies in 2021; now, the country’s dire economic situation shows the reality of its currency crisis, which was created by the president’s unorthodox interest rate cut policies. Inflation as a result of President Erdogan’s policies Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday that in December alone, consumer prices in Turkey hit double-digit inflation, up 13.58%, wreaking havoc on budgets households of its residents, who were forced to queue for bread in some places while Greeks queued in shops near the border to buy the Christmas bargains due to the relative strength of the euro. The consumer price index calculated annually was even higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 30.6%. Meanwhile, essential items such as food and transport grew even faster, according to Reuters. The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value last year as Erdogan ordered the country’s central bank to drastically cut interest rates as part of a program to prioritize credit and loans. exports rather than currency strength and price stability.

