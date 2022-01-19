New York Attorney General files lawsuit to force Trump, Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to respond to subpoenas





New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion asking that subpoenas against the Trump family be served. James sought a court order to compel former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath. James is investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely valued its assets for financial gain. Loading Something is loading.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit to enforce subpoenas issued to Donald Trump and his eldest children, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

Late Tuesday, James announced in a press release that she was taking legal action to compel the trio to appear for sworn testimony as part of her office’s investigation into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.

According to the press release, the motion to compel the three to respond to the subpoena was filed on Tuesday. The motion also seeks a court order to compel the Trumps to produce documents related to the former president’s investigation.

“For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delaying tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings,” James said in the press release.

She added that the investigation uncovered “significant evidence” to suggest that former President Trump and the Trump Organization “falsely and fraudulently” valued their assets and misrepresented them to obtain economic benefits such as loans, a insurance coverage and tax deductions.

“No one in this country can choose if and how the law applies to them,” James tweeted Tuesday night.

“Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump were all closely involved in the transactions in question, so we will not tolerate their attempts to evade testimony in this investigation,” James wrote. “We will not be discouraged in our efforts to pursue this investigation, uncover the facts, and seek justice, no matter how many obstacles Mr. Trump and his family throw in our way. No one is above the law. .”

James is currently investigating the Trump Real Estate Company for fraud, specifically whether the Trump Organization artificially inflated or deflated the value of their properties for lending and tax purposes.

And while Trump claimed at his rally in Arizona on Saturday that he doesn’t know “who the hell (James) is”, he filed a lawsuit against her last month, accusing James of trying to ” harass” with surveys.

Subpoenas were issued Dec. 1 to Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

In response to the subpoenas and the case, Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, baselessly claimed the investigation was “unconstitutional” in an interview with the Fox News host Sean Hannity.

