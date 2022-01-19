Pakistani EC rejects Imran Khan’s PTI request to keep foreign funding details secret





The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected a request by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan to keep parts of the review committees’ findings secret in the foreign funding case. According to Dawn, the ECP has ordered officials to release the full report of the review panel formed to audit the PTI government’s foreign funds. The report written by the review board confirmed that PTI received funding from foreign nations and companies, underreported funds and concealed bank accounts.

While presiding over a three-member hearing into the foreign funding case on Tuesday, Pakistan’s chief election commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, said: Nothing will be kept secret. He ordered that no segment of the report be kept confidential and that the entire report be provided to the petitioner, founding member of PTI, Akbar S Babar.

ECP accuses PTI-govt of providing false information

ECP also revealed that Imran Khan’s party gave false information about funding received from abroad and in fact concealed its real assets to the tune of 310 million Pakistani rupees. Meanwhile, documents concealed by the Oversight Committee included 28 original bank statements and annual details of foreign funds transferred to PTI accounts between 2009 and 2013.

Dawn reported that the crucial evidence was kept confidential in accordance with the committee’s own wishes expressed on page 83 of its report which stated that “the committee is of the considered opinion that the portions of the report which have been prepared on the (PTI) bank statements obtained through the SBP may be kept confidential and classified and may not be made public.

Now, it must be mentioned that the report of the PCE review committee hit the PTI and its leader Imran Khan like a bombshell. the PTI foreign funding case has been ongoing since 2014 when it was filed by Akbar S Babar. In his petition, he alleged serious financial irregularities in the accounts of the ruling party, including illegal sources of funding, the concealment of bank accounts in the country and abroad, money laundering and the use of private bank accounts of party employees as a front to receive illegal donations. from the Middle-East.

