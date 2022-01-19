Donald Trump is not done





Donald Trump held his first rally of 2022 in Florence, Arizona on January 15. At this Save America rally, Mr. Trump gave a rousing speech to thousands of loyal supporters. Yet it is almost impossible to find a transcript of this speech because it was almost completely covered up by the mainstream media. cnns Brian Stelter observed that even nominally conservative Fox News barely covered this rally in Arizona, and former conservative Ann Coulter told The New York Times, who misleadingly photographed empty chairs the day before the rally , that Trump is over. You should stop obsessing over him.

Yet more and more Americans are realizing that the truth is usually the opposite of what the mainstream media says. Over the past year, polls have indicated that large numbers of middle-class Americans believe in the Biden regime enough to have changed their party identification. A recent Gallup poll reported a 14-point shift toward people identifying with the Republican Party rather than Bidens’ Democratic Party. That says a lot about what Americans think of the pretender to the throne. So does the fact that thousands of people traveled long distances to hear Mr. Trump in Florence.

Reports of Donald Trump’s political death have been greatly exaggerated.

One of the few networks covering the Mr. Trumps Save America rally was One America News. Yet even here we see the propaganda machine at work. After the Biden regime told corporate media to do more to censor misinformation, DirecTV announced it was removing One America News from its platform. Commentators like Brian Stelter try hard to convince you that the news networks don’t take Mr. Trump seriously. Yet all the while, his bosses and other news executives are repeatedly breaking clear basic journalistic standards and colluding with each other, with the government and with other radical leftists, all in an effort to arrest Mr. Trump.

cnn and other propaganda news networks take the 45th president very seriously. They are genuinely concerned that even Democrats are appalled at what the Biden regime has done to this country in just 12 months in office, so appalled that they vote Republican.

This crowd is a massive symbol of what happened because people are hungry for the truth, Trump told his audience in Arizona. They want their country back. A great red wave is going to start right here in Arizona, and it’s going to sweep across this country. I believe 2024 will be even more important, but this is the year we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back America.

You can see an indication of Americans’ hunger by looking at how they consume media. An interesting indicator is Twitter, a company that edits public discourse with anti-conservative labels, suspensions, and the outright banning of people like President Trump. Its stock cratered by 50%. Another indicator is cnn itself. The multi-billion dollar company has 3,000 employees, 24 networks and services, 1,000 affiliates and 39 editorial operations worldwide. Joe Rogan has a table, a neon sign, a few microphones and a podcast. cnn averages 773,000 daily viewers. Joe Rogan now has 11 million people listening to every episode. That’s more than triple the viewership of Fox News prime-time commentator Tucker Carlson (and 13 times more than Stelter).

What about Rogan? One factor is his willingness to tell the truth. cnn didn’t tell the truth about covid-19 and didn’t tell the truth about the 2020 election. Psychologist Jordan Peterson, who was a guest on the show, said Rogan wasn’t lying. Or talk to his audience. Or manipulate for his own narrow advantage. Rogan surely has his faults, but the fact is that his popularity proves the same point that Donald Trump made: people crave the truth.

The Biden regime and other radical leftists who dominate the media still hold a lot of power to hide this truth from them, but it is getting harder and harder. The constant diet of lies continues: lies about covid-19, lies about Afghanistan, lies about illegal immigration, lies about racism, lies about education, lies about inflation, lies about the economy and lies about how leftists rose to power in 2020. But even with cnn and the nations other biggest television networks serving story after story to convince the public otherwise, more than 40% of survey respondents still don’t believe not that Joe Biden legitimately won 81 million votes and the election against Donald Trump registers 74 million votes.

With the 2020 election, the radicals have done everything to seize the government of President Trump and the Republicans. They hoped that enough Americans would believe their lies long enough, or wouldn’t care enough, that they would consolidate their power (by legalizing voter fraud, for example). But Americans are starving for truth and are turning, once again, to President Trump. That’s why Stelter desperately paints the president as a fringe figure when at least 98 times more people voted for Trump than watched Stelter’s show.

Some conservatives, like Steve Bannon, think that after more than a year of disappointments, the rally in Arizona could be the first step toward finally decertifying the fraudulent 2020 coup. But you know Joe Biden (and, more importantly, Barack Obama) and the other radicals will not let go of power without a fight. If they can’t pass their pair of massive ballot bills and reduce the next election to an even bigger fraud frenzy than in 2020, they will try to resort to other means.

In November, my father, Trumpet editor Gerald Flurry, said the tide was starting to turn against Biden. Shortly after, the omicron broke and the inflation crisis started spiraling out of control. The official (likely understated) inflation rate for 2021 was 7%, the worst in 39 years. Even ABC News has said that this type of inflation can ultimately derail an economy.

Worse than losing your money or your business or even your country, however, is losing the truth. At this point, people are hungry for it, whether you realize it or not. And getting President Trump back in the White House is not the answer.

A prophecy in Amos 7 states that God will pass through America one last time so that people have a chance to solve this terrible problem. How? ‘Or’ What? By repenting of their sins. And the Lord said to me: Amos, what do you see? And I said, A plumb line. Then the LORD said, Behold, I will put a plumb-line in the midst of my people Israel: I will pass by them no more (Amos 7:8).

We have been observing this prophecy since June 1990, in the second Trumpet issue we have ever produced, my father wrote in Why I Still Believe Donald Trump Is Coming Back. It speaks of a time when God is preparing to measure the destruction of Israel at the end times, the United States and Great Britain, and He says: I will pass by them no more (verse 8) . It is just before a severe chastisement comes upon these nations if they do not repent. They receive their final warning. So the whole context of God saying that I will pass by them no more is the time of Jeroboam’s end-time antitype of King Jeroboam II of Israel.

This prophecy is why we have always insisted that President Trump return to power. We don’t know exactly how this will play out, and Arizona may or may not be the start of this restoration. But keep watching the rallies Mr. Trump is holding across the country, because a great red wave is indeed going to sweep across America! Before that happens, before it’s too late, you have to respond to what God is doing. It is not enough to acknowledge the evil perpetrated by the radical left. It is not enough to trust Donald Trump, the modern Jeroboam. Have faith and repent to the God who used Mr. Trump in the first place and is about to use him again, for your good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetrumpet.com/blogs/5-stephen-flurry/25110-donald-trump-is-not-finished The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

