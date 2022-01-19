West shouldn’t reject Xi Jinping’s WEF speech RT Op-ed

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum. This time, it was not just the world’s second largest economy, but the engine of global economic recovery.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech on Jan. 17 at the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) online summit, sharing an optimistic assessment of the future during otherwise bleak times.

Xi’s speech comes against the backdrop of a slew of economic data from the Chinese government that clearly indicate that Beijing is leading the global economic recovery, lending a ton of weight to Xi’s words at the WEF.

For a, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.1% in 2021, the fastest growth rate in almost a decade and exceeding the government’s annual target of just above six percent. What else, China’s GDP per capita rose to $12,551 the same year, which places the country in the category of “high-income countries”, according to the definition of the World Bank.















This single data point shows that China is at the center of the global economic recovery, which will only be more pronounced in 2022 since the world’s largest free trade area, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Asia- Pacific, entered into force. effect this year.

In his speech, Xi referred to the fact that the world is going through historical changes that are not confined to a particular time or geographical location, which he said preceded the pandemic but were obviously exacerbated by it.

He quoted a famous Chinese proverb, “The momentum of the world flourishes or declines; the state of the world progresses or regresses” – and that history goes through contradictions. In this vein, he raised three crucial points for the world that are based on fundamental contradictions and proposed a solution to remedy them.

The first is obviously the pandemic. Xi reiterated that the pandemic is a global problem that the world must face together, not one that each country should deal with alone. He called on countries to work together, develop multiple layers of defense against the virus and cooperate on research and development.

Xi placed particular emphasis on vaccines as an effective weapon against Covid-19 and called on countries to close the vaccination gap, saying China has already sent two billion doses of vaccine to more than 120 countries. and organizations. On top of that, China will send an additional billion doses specifically to African countries – 600 million of them in the form of donations.

Second, he said the world should cooperate in global economic recovery. This means working together on emerging supply chain crises and soaring energy costs, which are inflating prices around the world.

Xi also called on major economies to resist the urge to hold back economically by making a reversal in monetary policy that could destabilize the global financial environment, disproportionately affecting developing countries. He was clearly referring to the US Federal Reserve, which signaled it would raise rates for the first time in years to curb inflation.

The Chinese leader also called on countries to look at globalization and seek greater integration rather than decoupling, again clearly aimed at Washington. He said the existing global trading system, led by the World Trade Organization (WTO), should adopt new rules for the growing digital economy and create a “open, fair and non-discriminatory environment” for innovation.

Xi’s statement is an obvious reaction to moves by some countries in recent years to ban Chinese tech companies, such as Huawei, over “national security concerns”.

Recently, former British Minister for Business and Industry, Vince Cable said at an event on January 11 that the UK government’s decision to ban Huawei 5G equipment and services had been taken “because the Americans told us we had to do it” and “had nothing to do with national security.” (I wrote recently a column about this topic.)

Finally, Xi called for bridging the development gap. He noted that the Human Development Index (HDI) has declined for the first time in 30 years and the world’s poor population has increased by 100 million, with nearly 800 million people living in hunger.

He mentioned climate change as a specific issue, saying that meeting climate commitments should take development into account and that developed countries must take the lead in meeting their commitments.

Countries like China and India have repeatedly pointed out that while they are major contributors to emissions today, historical emissions have mainly been produced in Europe and North America. In this vein, it is not fair (or practical) to expect developing countries to focus solely on the green economy while facing the challenge of lifting people out of abject poverty.

Xi also mentioned that zero-sum approaches to international relations that create blocs, polarize the world and expand the definition of national security to hold other countries back are against history. Instead, he called for peaceful development and win-win cooperation.















The data certainly indicates that China benefits from these positions in practice. The General Administration of China Customs (GAC) announced on January 14, the country’s trade volume reached its highest level ever at more than six trillion dollars. What is impressive is that this strong increase in imports and exports was not only among its major trading partners, but also saw a stronger increase in the developing world.

China’s major trading partners, namely the ASEAN countries, the European Union and the United States, increased by 19.7%, 19.1% and 20.2% respectively.

Moreover, trade volume with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) signatory countries recorded an above-average increase of 23.6 percent, reflecting deeper South-South trade cooperation.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) from China to the mainland has also increased 14.9% year-on-year to a record high of 1.15 trillion yuan in 2021. In dollar terms, the increase was 20.2% year-on-year to a total of $173.48 billion, making China the top FDI destination that year, just like in 2020.

This will likely increase in 2022 if the China-EU Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) is ratified by the European Parliament, as French EU Council President Emmanuel Macron wants.

Despite Washington’s attempts to alienate China, Beijing is leading the global economic recovery. It is time for Western countries to take seriously China’s positions on the most important issues in order to accelerate the progress of mankind.