NY AG seeks testimony from Trump and his children on financial transactions





Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.

Jan 18 (Reuters) – New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday night that the family organization of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump used “fraudulent or misleading” asset valuations to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

James also filed a lawsuit to compel Trump and his adult children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to appear for sworn testimony as part of his office’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings.

“So far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence to suggest that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain,” James said. in a press release.

She then tweeted that “Donald Trump, Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were all closely involved in the transactions in question.”

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to an after-hours request from Reuters for comment.

James’ office said in a statement that since at least 2004, former President Trump and the Trump Organization have prepared an annual statement of Donald J. Trump’s financial condition.

Since 2017, when Trump became president, those statements have been released by trustees of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Trump Jr. and Allen Weisselberg, his office said.

These financial statements contain the net worth assertions of Trump or the trustees and were submitted to counterparties, including financial institutions, as part of the Trump Organization’s business dealings, his office said.

“The Attorney General’s Office determined that the statements of financial condition described the process for evaluating Trump (or the trustees of the revocable trusts) in general terms and often inaccurate or misleading in relation to the data and supporting documents that the Trump Organization has submitted to its accounting firm,” the statement from James’ office read.

The attorney general added that the statements, among other things, misrepresented objective facts, such as the size of Trumps Trump Tower penthouse, miscategorized assets outside of Trumps or that Trump organizations controlled as money, thereby exaggerating. the former president’s cash.

His office also gave examples of what his office said were misrepresentations about the value of six Trump properties, including a golf club in Scotland and Westchester, and the “Trump brand.”

Earlier this month, lawyers for the Trump family had asked a judge who oversaw disputes over the investigation to quash James’ “unprecedented and unconstitutional” offer for their testimony, after the attorney general had issued subpoenas to Trump and his two children. Read more

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bangalore; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

