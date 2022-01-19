Politics
‘D-Day’ for Boris Johnson as ’20 Tories plan to send censorship letters’
Plans to oust Boris Johnson as Prime Minister has been bolstered as anger grows over his handling of partygate.
Westminster is awash in talk of leadership plots as Tory rebels try to collect enough signatures to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.
A seventh Tory MP tonight publicly called for Mr Johnson to step down over alleged lockdown breaches in Downing Street.
Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, told Yahoo News he had sent a letter to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers.
Behind the scenes, a group of about 20 MPs, mostly from fringe Red Wall seats, plan to deliver their letters en masse on Wednesday.
One of the band members told The Telegraph it could be PM’s big day, adding: His time is over.
At least 54 letters are needed and reports over the weekend said 35 had already arrived, meaning the extra 20 could make up the difference.
But it remains unclear whether all will follow through on the threat, especially as Sue Gray’s long-awaited report on the Downing Street parties has yet to be released.
The seven Tory MPs who publicly called on Boris to leave
Douglas Ross, MP for Moray
Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire
Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet
William Wragg MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester
Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham
Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North
Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South
The coup attempt has been dubbed the Pork Pie Plot as Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton, the Home of Pork Pie, is believed to be one of the ringleaders, although this has been denied.
Mr Johnson tried to reset his leadership this week with a slew of political announcements, including more spending pledges in the north.
However, meetings have apparently taken place involving up to two dozen 2019 students to discuss whether to send letters. Some have even insisted that the 54 letters have already arrived, although Sir Graham is silent.
An MP told the Mirror that a group of them were ready to make a statement about Boris, adding that it was not positive.
The plot has infuriated Mr Johnson’s allies, with a cabinet member telling The Times: It’s quite sickening. They were only elected thanks to him. Most of them are a load of f**king nobodies. Its nuts.
Several other MPs would wait to see what Ms Grays’ report contains before deciding what to do.
Allegations by former PM chief adviser Dominic Cummings that Mr Johnson intentionally misleading Parliament about what it knew of the parties added to the tensions.
Even Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab admitted the Prime Minister would have to leave if he was found guilty of lying to Parliament, a breach of the ministerial code.
Tory MP Pauline Latham agreed, telling Times Radio: If he lied to Parliament, there will be no other choice. And I personally will be very saddened because I think he’s done a lot of really amazing things in the face of a pandemic, but this pandemic could be his undoing.
She said: At the end of the day he made the rules, he was in that briefing room looking at the cameras saying this is what you have to do. So you can’t say you didn’t know what the rules were. We all knew what the rules were.
And we all wanted to break them, there were people in this country who desperately wanted to break them because they wanted to see their loved ones. I just think we need to get the truth here. We have to find out the truth.
And if the truth is that he misled Parliament, I mean you just can’t do that. Parliament is sacrosanct, we must tell the truth in Parliament, it is such an important principle that we should all adhere to.
