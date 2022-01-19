Widodo lingers in the Philippines as a way out of the death penalty

Manila – New Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives for his first state visit to the Philippines on Sunday as the fate of a Filipino man facing execution for drug trafficking in his country looms over scheduled talks. Widodo, who is on the final leg of the three-country trip after visiting Malaysia and Brunei, will meet Philippine President Benigno Aquino on Monday and the couple are expected to sign several agreements, the presidential palace in Manila said.. However, his visit comes as the Philippines tries to prevent the execution of a woman who is threatening to be shot dead in Indonesia after being convicted of smuggling heroin. Aquino spokesman Edwin Lacierda said the executives were discussing the drug trade, but did not say whether they would raise the issue with a woman who has not been publicly named.. “We discuss further cooperation in a number of areas of common interest and concern, such as migrant workers, improving technical and vocational skills, combating drug trafficking and ()visits from training, Lacierda said.. Analysts say China is also likely to be on the agenda, and Indonesia is seen as potentially playing a key role in easing tensions over the South China Sea territorial dispute between Manila and Beijing.. Widodo, then elected president in August, told Japanese newspaper Asahi that Indonesia, which has better bilateral relations with China than the Philippines, is ready to act as a mediator.. “Indonesia has the clout to be a champion of peace within ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). Widodo can also be our partner in our efforts to improve relations with China,” said Wilfrido Villacorta, former Ambassador of the Philippines to ASEAN. “Although Indonesia is not a civil party (in the South China Sea dispute), it has always played a role in bringing together important debates since the 1980s,” said Villacorta, now an expert in international relations at De La Salle.. The Philippines signed a maritime boundary agreement with neighboring Indonesia in May 2014, which has been seen as a model for the peaceful settlement of territorial disputes.. Last month, Widodo, who disappointed human rights activists by backing the death penalty, angered several countries by allowing six drug offenses to be carried out last month, including five foreigners .. There is no death penalty for the Catholic majority in the Philippines. The plight of the Philippines abroad is a political hot potato in a country where 10% of the population is forced to look for work abroad. AFP

