New York attorney general says evidence suggests Trump and company assets were falsely valued





The New York Attorney General’s office said Tuesday night that it uncovered a series of evidence that former President Donald Trump and his company had falsely valued assets to obtain loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

The findings came in court papers asking a judge to order Mr. Trump and two of his adult children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with civil subpoenas for his fraud investigation. Attorney General Letitia James’ office said while it had not reached a conclusion on whether to pursue legal action, the grounds for the investigation were clear.

So far, in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence suggesting that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain, Ms. James, a Democrat.

A lawyer for the Trumps could not be reached. The Trumps asked a judge to quash the subpoenas or stay them until a parallel criminal case is concluded. The Trumps’ attorneys have argued that any information obtained by attorneys for the attorney general through depositions could be inappropriately used in the criminal investigation, which the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting alongside attorneys for the attorney general’s office.

The bureau said its investigation began in March 2019, after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that Mr. Trump had deflated his assets to cut property taxes and had inflated them to obtain grants. financial benefits.

Ms. Jamess’ office said it had determined that Mr. Trump had made misrepresentations in his Financial Disclosure Statements, a collection of financial information compiled but unaudited by his accountants that contained values ​​for properties and assets.

The inaccuracies related to Trump properties, including Seven Springs, an estate in upstate New York; Mr. Trump’s triplex apartment in Trump Tower; and Trump International Golf Club Scotland, the attorney general’s office said.

To assess Mr. Trump’s apartment, the statements based a calculation on the claim that the triplex was 30,000 square feet, although the actual size was 10,996 square feet, the attorney general’s office said. Returns from 2015 and 2016 valued the apartment at $327 million, based on the size of 30,000 square feet, according to the office.

The attorney general’s office said its evidence showed banks and financial institutions relied on the statements to determine whether to grant Mr. Trump and his company loans and insurance.

