Boris Johnson could face a vote of no confidence within days

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs as the 54 letters that would launch a no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister could be received on Wednesday.

Reports released on Tuesday night suggested that MPs furious at the Prime Ministers’ handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been further angered by Mr Johnson’s insistence that no one had told him that a party in Downing Street would be breaking the rules it made itself.

And that especially those in the 2019 admission, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were lent to them in the last election, were preparing to submit their letters to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbenchers, Sir Graham Brady.

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, who only has a majority of 402 votes, became the seventh Tory MP to publicly call on Mr Johnson to leave on Tuesday, according to Yahoo News.

But a number of newspapers have reported that the plot to oust Mr Johnson is much wider, as the Prime Minister will try to reassure his party when he turns up in the Commons for Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday.

An expected announcement that Plan B measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted next week is expected to please some backbench MPs.

But MPs from the former so-called Red Wall reportedly met on Tuesday to discuss Mr Johnson’s future at a rally dubbed the Pork Pie Plot or the Pork Pie Putsch, and the one of them said The Daily Telegraph the 15% of letters needed to trigger a challenge could be reached on Wednesday.

A member said The Guardian: One MP said: The mood has changed dramatically. He’s in real trouble. And it’s not just 2019s freaking out about their seats. His older, calmer colleagues.

Unless the report says something incredibly good, we’ll have a challenge.

Mr Johnson, who is believed to have spent Tuesday evening in his Commons office meeting with potential rebels, repeatedly apologized in a major broadcast interview for the errors of judgment that were made.

But he stood by his defense saying he had thought a bring your own booze party held in Garden No 10 on May 20, 2020 had been a work event and had not been. notified in advance.

Mr Johnson’s former chief aide, Dominic Cummings, cast doubt on that on Monday, saying he would swear under oath that Mr Johnson had been told of the bash.

But when asked if he had lied to Parliament about parties while visiting a north London hospital, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: No. 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.

No one told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was not a business event and, as I said in the House of Commons when I went to this garden, I thought I was attending a work event.

Mr Johnson said he could not imagine why on Earth this would have happened, or why he would have been allowed to go ahead if he had been told it was anything other than a business event.

I humbly apologize to people for the errors in judgment that were made, but this is the best I remember about this event, he said.

Mr Johnson confirmed he gave evidence to an investigation into Whitehall parties during lockdown restrictions by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

And the PA news agency understands that Mr Cummings has also agreed to speak to the official who has been described as formidable.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak refused to give the Prime Minister his unequivocal backing on Tuesday, as Mr Johnson made his first public appearance after reducing his contacts last week, when the No 10 said a family member had tested positive for Covid-19.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau / PA) (PA wire)

But Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries came to the Prime Minister’s defence, telling The Times that those maneuvering against him were disloyal to the Prime Minister, the party, their constituents and the country at large.

Mr Johnson insisted he had only seen the bring your own booze invitation that his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, had sent to more than 100 staff the other day when it appeared.

He declined to say whether he would resign if it was proven he had intentionally misled Parliament, instead pleading for patience before Ms Gray delivers the verdict of her party inquiry, which is not expected before the end of this week at the earliest.

He appeared distraught as he faced questions about two events at No 10 last April on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, during which the Queen sat alone as she wept.

The Prime Minister breathed heavily behind his mask saying: I deeply and bitterly regret that this happened.

< style="display:block;padding-top:76.6333%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to staff during a visit to Finchley Memorial Hospital (Ian Vogler/PA) (PA wire)

I can only renew my apologies to both Her Majesty and the country for the errors of judgment that have been made and for which I take full responsibility.

Of those Tory MPs who have withheld judgment for now, many have agreed that if Mr Johnson is found to have misled Parliament he should resign.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab admitted Mr Johnson would normally have to resign if he intentionally misled Parliament, while Tory MP for Mid Derbyshire Pauline Latham told Times Radio: If he lied to Parliament, there will be no other choice.

She said: At the end of the day he made the rules, he was in that briefing room looking at the cameras saying this is what you have to do. So you can’t say you didn’t know what the rules were. We all knew what the rules were.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson had to go.

I think he tries to take the British public for fools. He’s not sorry for clearly attending a party, knows it’s against the rules; he’s sorry he got caught for this, she told the PA news agency.

I think people are incredibly frustrated.

But she added: He won’t, of course, and now it’s up to his MPs to do the right thing.