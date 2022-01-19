Nusantara: Indonesia names new capital on different island to replace sinking Jakarta | world news





Indonesia’s capital is set to be moved from Jakarta in Java to another island deep in the jungle after parliament approved a new bill. The name of the new capital will be Nusantara, which translates to “archipelago”, and was chosen by the country’s president, Joko Widodo. Relocation to the jungles of Kalimantan on the island of Borneo will begin between 2022 and 2024, with roads and ports being prioritized to allow access, the finance ministry has confirmed. The president first announced his plan in 2019, but it was delayed due to COVID. Picture:

No deadline has been set for the completion of the project and Jakarta will remain the capital until a presidential decree is issued to formalize the change. Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told parliament after the bill was passed: “The new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the nation’s identity, as well as a new economic center of gravity. “. He also said Indonesia would follow in the footsteps of new capitals in other countries, including Brazil and Myanmar. He said, “The relocation of the capital to Kalimantan is based on several considerations, regional advantages and welfare. With the vision of the birth of a new center of economic gravity in the middle of the archipelago.” Indonesia aims to become a ‘super hub’ The government said in a statement that the new capital is expected to strengthen supply chains and place Indonesia “in a more strategic position for global trade routes, investment flows and technological innovation”. Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia’s largest economy, wants the new capital to be a low-carbon “super hub” that will help support the pharmaceutical, healthcare and tech sectors and to promote sustainable growth beyond the island of Java. Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





Concerns have been growing since Jakarta as it is prone to flooding due to being located on top of marshy land near the sea. The World Economic Forum has said it is also one of the fastest sinking cities on the planet. This caused the city to fall into the Java Sea due to over-extraction of groundwater. Jakarta is also one of the most overcrowded urban regions in the world as it is home to more than 10 million people and there are around 30 million in the greater metropolitan area, according to the UN.

