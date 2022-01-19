Prime Minister phones Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to condemn Houthi attack on UAE – Pakistan





Published on January 19, 2022 06:01

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and condemned the heinous terrorist attack of the Houthi militia against civilian installations in the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the UAE and rejection of any threat to the security and sovereignty of the Emirates, the official UAE news agency WAM reported.

He also offered his condolences to the victims of these attacks and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people.

Meanwhile, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood.

The Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates has conveyed his condolences following the death of a Pakistani national in a terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

He assured the Ambassador of all possible support in the repatriation of the body of the deceased and the treatment of the two injured Pakistanis.

He greatly appreciated the expression of support and solidarity from the Government of Pakistan following the heinous terrorist attacks.

He praised the Pakistan Expo team for effectively showing his country’s potential at Expo 2020.

Warmly welcoming the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mahmood conveyed his deepest condolences and expressed the solidarity of the government and people of Pakistan with the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates.

He strongly condemned the Houthis’ cowardly attack on civilians.

The ambassador thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates for its sympathy towards the family of the Pakistani national victim of the attack and its support for the injured.

He also expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for giving their fullest support to the Pakistan Expo team.

The two leaders expressed their determination to further strengthen the fraternal ties existing between the two countries. Pakistan and the UAE have supported each other throughout the history of their relationship.

