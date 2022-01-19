Politics
Why Indonesia is moving its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara
President Joko Widodo said the move to East Kalimantan province would help ease the burden on Jakarta, which is notoriously congested and experiences regular flooding.
Vehicles are stuck in rush hour traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia. A new capital called Nusantara hopes to alleviate some of Jakartas’ woes. AFP
Indonesia said its parliament on Tuesday passed a bill approving the transfer of the national capital from Jakarta to a jungle-covered island of Borneo to be called Nusantara.
President Joko Widodo has first announced plans to relocate Indonesia’s capital in 2019, with the aim of alleviating the enormous environmental challenges facing Jakarta and redistributing wealth.
On this happy afternoon, I would like to point out that the government has conducted a thorough study, especially over the past three years.
Accordingly, the most ideal location for the new capital is in East Kalimantan, partly in Kab. Penajam Paser Utara and some in Kab. Kutai Kartanegara. pic.twitter.com/CjxTz3joQ4
Joko Widodo (@jokowi) August 26, 2019
The move was delayed due to the pandemic, but could take place in 2024.
new capital
The new capital of Nusantara, which means “archipelago” in Javanese, will be built in the region of East Kalimantan, known for its jungles and its population of orangutans.
Mineral-rich East Kalimantan has a population of only 3.7 million.
According to officials, 256,142 hectares of land have been set aside for the project, which will take place in the first half of 2024.
Early plans for the new capital depict a utopian design aimed at creating an eco-friendly “smart” city, but few details have been confirmed.
Plans to begin construction in 2020 were hampered by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Widodo said the new capital would be one “where people are close to any destination, where they can cycle and walk everywhere because there are zero emissions.”
“This (capital) will not only have government offices, but we also want to build a new smart metropolis that can be a magnet for global talent and a center for innovation,” he said in a speech. delivered at a local university.
Nusantara was chosen from a list of 80 names because it was widely recognizable to Indonesians and easy to remember, the country’s Development Minister Suharso Monoarfa said on Monday.
The new city will be governed by a body dubbed the State Capital Authority, with leaders appointed for five-year terms directly by the president, according to legislation on Tuesday.
Budget details have yet to be revealed in a presidential decree, although previous reports have pegged the project’s costs at $33 billion.
Why leave Jakarta
According to Widodo, the change of capital from Jakarta to Nusantara was due to increased pollution and population in Jakarta.
A city of 10 million people, Jakarta is notoriously congested, experiences regular flooding, and is one of the fastest sinking cities in the world due to excessive groundwater extraction.
Parts of North Jakarta are falling about 25cm per year, due to subsidence, including even the seawall designed as a buffer for the communities.
Jakarta has been the capital of Indonesia since the country’s independence in 1949.
However, this decision was not widely accepted; Environmental critics of the capital’s decision have warned it could damage ecosystems in the region, where mining and palm oil plantations are already threatening rainforests that are home to Borneo’s endangered species.
Indonesia is not the first
Indonesia is not the first country to leave an overcrowded capital. Malaysia moved its government to Putrajaya from Kuala Lumpur in 2003, while Myanmar moved its capital to Naypyidaw from Rangoon in 2006.
In 1960, Brazil changed its capital from Rio De Janerio to Brasilia, a more central city.
Nigeria also changed the country’s capital from Lagos to Abuja in 1991.
Kazakhstan also moved its capital from Almaty, which is still its commercial center, to Nur-Sultan in 1997.
With contributions from agencies
