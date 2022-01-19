Chinese human rights lawyer detained for ‘inciting subversion of the state’: police





Xie Yang has already been detained for nearly two years during the “709 crackdown” (File) Beijing: A human rights lawyer has been arrested in China on suspicion of “inciting subversion of the state”, according to an official notice obtained by his wife weeks after defending a hospitalized teacher. Xie Yang, who has previously defended Christians and democracy activists, has not been heard from since he was detained more than a week ago in Changsha city, Hunan province. Beijing has stepped up its crackdown on civil society since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, tightening restrictions on free speech and detaining hundreds of activists and lawyers. The police notice, dated Monday and seen by AFP, said Xie, 49, was arrested on suspicion of inciting subversion of state power and “inciting quarrels and unrest” – a catch-all allegation frequently used against dissidents and activists. . “I am very angry that he was detained on false charges,” his wife Chen Guiqiu told AFP from the United States, where she lives with their two children. His home was also ransacked, according to Chen. “Everything that could be opened was opened or torn, even his pillows were torn,” she said, adding that two computers and her safe were missing. His detention comes weeks after he attempted to visit a teacher, Li Tiantian, who friends say was forcibly committed to a mental hospital after expressing sympathy for opinions questioning Beijing’s narrative on the Nanjing Massacre in 1937. Historical tragedy is an extremely sensitive subject in China. Li was reportedly detained after publicly sympathizing with a Shanghai professor who questioned the official death toll of 300,000 attributed to the six-week wave of murder, rape and destruction. Xie was a strong supporter of the 27-year-old pregnant teacher, who authorities say was voluntarily admitted to hospital. He tweeted a video in December showing himself outside local police headquarters holding a poster calling for his release. The Changsha Public Security Bureau declined to comment, while the detention center and the local propaganda department did not return phone calls. “Xie Yang has been involved in almost every burning issue in China,” human rights activist Cheng Xiaofeng, who tried to get to the hospital with Xie, told AFP. “His actions probably make the authorities very uncomfortable.” Xie had already been detained for nearly two years during the “709 crackdown” targeting human rights activists and lawyers in 2015, when he said he had been tortured. Another human rights lawyer, Yang Maodong, was arrested last week, also on suspicion of “inciting subversion of state power”, according to a police notice shared with AFP. He had been detained in the megacity of Guangzhou since last month. Yang has been imprisoned several times as a result of his plea. Yang’s wife died of cancer last week in the United States, after he was prevented from leaving China to find her. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/chinese-human-rights-lawyer-detained-for-inciting-state-subversion-police-2716858 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos