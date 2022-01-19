NY AG says investigation of Trump and company found significant evidence to suggest fraud





New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday night released new details about her civil investigation into the affairs of former President Donald Trump, saying the investigation uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuation of several assets and misrepresentation of these values ​​to financial institutions for economic purposes.

James, who launched his investigation in 2019, also said in the court filing that the former president had ultimate authority over a wide range of Trump Organization conduct involving misrepresentations to counterparties, including financial institutions, and the Internal Revenue Service.

She further referenced two of the former president’s adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

Since 2017, Donald Trump, Jr. has had authority over numerous financial statements containing misleading asset valuations, James wrote in the court filing.

Ivanka Trump, a former White House adviser, was a key contact for Trump Organizations’ largest lender, Deutsche Bank. As part of this work, Mrs. Trump had misleading financial statements submitted to Deutsche Bank and the federal government, James wrote.

So far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain, James said in a statement on Tuesday. The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas for documents and testimony, because no one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them.

His office added that it “has not yet made a final decision on whether this evidence merits legal action.”

James is conducting a civil investigation to determine if the Trump Organization committed fraud by reporting the value of certain properties to banks and tax authorities.

Tuesday’s filing is in response to the former president’s legal efforts to quash a series of subpoenas against him, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. James seeks an order compelling the three to appear for sworn testimony.

The filing says there were issues with the assessments in the statements that were not explained by the Trump Organization.

In light of the pervasive and repeated nature of the inaccuracies and omissions, it appears that the valuations in the statements were generally inflated as part of a trend suggesting Mr. Trump’s net worth was higher than he expected. would have been otherwise, wrote James.

In the financial statements, the value of the former president’s New York apartment in Trump Tower was based on a claim that the space was 30,000 square feet when documents show the apartment was 10 996 square feet, the attorney general’s office said.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg admitted in a deposition that this resulted in an overstatement of about $200 million, according to the filing.

James’ office also said evidence indicates the value of land donations in Los Angeles and Westchester County, New York, was overstated, resulting in several million dollars in deductions.

NBC News has contacted the Trump Organization to comment on the allegations against the company, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Lawyers for Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and the former president did not immediately respond to requests for comment overnight.

The state attorney general is assisting a separate criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney into allegations of tax evasion schemes at Trumps company.

For this reason, attorneys for Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and their father have opposed the subpoenas from James’ office, arguing that they are inappropriate.

The state’s attorney general is engaged in a criminal investigation that has an active grand jury. He cannot issue a subpoena under the guise of a civil investigation that will immediately become available for his own criminal investigation, Trump’s attorneys argued in their motion to quash the subpoenas.

Ronald Fischetti, a lawyer for Trump, said last month: They’ve been investigating this for three years. That doesn’t worry us, because he didn’t do anything wrong.

Phil Helsel contributed to it.

