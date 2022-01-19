Boris Johnson must lift Plan B Covid restrictions in England as he fights to save his job as Prime Minister





Boris Johnson expected to announce a relaxation of England’s Plan B covid restrictions, as he fights to save his post as prime minister after a series of damaging revelations from the No10 party. Current measures in England, including guidance for working from home and the widespread use of face coverings, was introduced to stop the spread of Omicron last month and will be reviewed on January 26. The Prime Minister and his Cabinet will review the latest Covid-19 data on Wednesday morning before delivering a statement to the Commons in the afternoon. Listen to our coronavirus podcast for the latest analysis What is the current Covid situation? A total of 19,450 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of January 17, down 2% week-on-week, although the total has risen slightly in the past two days. At the height of the second wave, on January 18, 2021, there were 39,254 hospitalized Covid patients. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs on Tuesday that he was cautiously optimistic that restrictions could be significantly reduced next week. Watch the full interview with Boris Johnson on Downing Street parties No final decision has yet been made on what is being eased, although any attempt to extend the restrictions beyond the deadline would spark a fresh confrontation with Tory MPs. With MPs plotting his disappearance, a parliamentary revolt is the last thing the Prime Minister would want, as his position has already been badly weakened by allegations from the Downing Street party. Mr Johnson insisted ‘no one told me’ that a party in Downing Street in May 2020 at the height of a coronavirus lockdown was ‘against the rules’ as he apologized for the “errors of judgement” committed. The prime minister hastold MPs he was only in the Downing Street garden for 25 minutes in May 2020to thank the assembled staff before resuming work in their office. There is nowat least 10 alleged breaches of Covid rulescarried out by members of the Conservative Party during the pandemic, with the Prime Minister accused of allowing a culture of rule-breaking to go unchecked. When asked if the curbs would be lifted during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said: We have to be careful of Covid. We have to keep reminding ourselves that this is a threat.



Plan B measures were introduced to tackle the wave of cases caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, in an effort to buy time to deliver more recall shots.



Reports have suggested the government may choose to lift the most economically significant work-from-home and Covid pass measures while maintaining the requirement to wear face masks.



A government spokesman said decisions on next steps “remain finely balanced”, adding that while the latest data is encouraging, the “pandemic is not over”.

