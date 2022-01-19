Indonesian Prez asks people to stay at home despite surge in Omicron cases





Jakarta: Indonesian President M Joko Widodo on Tuesday urged his people to reduce mobility, avoid crowds and work from home wherever possible as the country grapples with a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 triggered by the Omicron variant. “If you don’t have urgent needs, you should reduce activities in crowded places, and for those who can work from home, do the work from home,” Widodo was quoted by Xinhua News Agency as saying. The president also asked people not to travel abroad unless it was urgent, to follow health protocols and to immediately get vaccinated against Covid-19. Various studies, including those from the World Health Organization, have shown that the Omicron variant is more contagious with milder symptoms, but people should still be wary of it, Widodo said. On Tuesday, the country recorded 840 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, including 174 local transmissions. The majority of Omicron cases were imported cases brought by international travelers returning from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United States, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. On Tuesday, Indonesia confirmed a total of 1,362 new cases of Covid-19, the biggest single-day increase since October last year, amid the spread of the Omicron variant in the archipelago. With this increase, the number of infections in the country rose to 4,273,783, the health ministry said. In the past 24 hours, the country’s death toll from Covid-19 rose by nine to 144,183, while 564 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,120,036. As the Indonesian government ramps up its national immunization programs, more than 177.25 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while more than 120.62 million have taken second doses. Indonesia started mass vaccinations against Covid-19 in January last year. Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the Indonesian government administered over 299.22 million doses, including the third booster.

