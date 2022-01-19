Turkey’s agreement with the UAE to build foreign exchange reserves | YourCentralValley.com KSEE24





/ Update: January 19, 2022 / 1:54 a.m. PST FILE – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates attend a signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, 24 November 2021. Turkey’s central bank says it and the United Arab Emirates have agreed a currency swap deal worth $4.74 billion to boost Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves. As part of the agreement announced on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to exchange 65 billion Turkish liras and 18 billion UAE dirhams for a period of three years, with the possibility to extend the agreement. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have reached a currency swap deal worth $4.74 billion to boost Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday. Under the agreement between their central banks, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to exchange 65 billion Turkish liras and 18 billion UAE dirhams for a period of three years, with the possibility of extending the agreement. The deal aims to help Turkey’s reserves following a series of interventions by the central bank, which sold foreign currency to prop up the lira amid a currency crisis. It comes as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have taken steps to improve relations after years of tension. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have found themselves on opposite sides of regional conflicts, including a proxy conflict in Libya and disputes in the Gulf and Eastern Mediterranean. The powerful Abu Dhabi crown prince visited Ankara last month, making his first official trip to Turkey since 2012 and the highest-level visit by an Emirati official in recent years. The signing of this agreement with the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey reflects the will of each nation to strengthen bilateral cooperation in financial matters, especially in the areas of trade and investment between the two countries, said a press release from the Turkish central bank quoting the head of the central bank of the United Arab Emirates, Khaled Mohamed Balama. as said after the signing ceremony. His Turkish counterpart, Sahap Kavcioglu said: “This agreement demonstrates the commitment of the two central banks to deepen bilateral trade in local currencies in order to advance economic and financial relations between our countries.

