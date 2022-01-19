Iranian apples in mandis worry Kashmiri growers; write to PM Narendra Modi

In the summer, young Sopore growers Asif and Adil bought thousands of boxes of apples in northern Kashmir in hopes of reaping good dividends by selling these apples outside the state’s fruit mandis in the winter.

The arrival and export of Iranian apples has blighted the prospects of these young growers, who say that now more than 2,500 boxes of apples lie inside their home in Saripora, Rafiabad, which is known as the bol of apples from northern Kashmir and is close to Asia’s second largest fruit mandi in Mazbough, Sopore. If the market does not stabilize, we see a bleak future. I recently sold a few hundred boxes in Jammu as there were no big mandis takers outside the state. Even in Kolkata, after spending huge transportation costs, I got a good price for my products, said Adil Malik, who after getting a master’s degree in education in Pune, started his own business. Last year I bought 2,000 boxes, but this year my brother and I took a big risk buying 4,000 boxes during the summers. So far, we have only sold less than half of our apples, because we haven’t gotten the money we wanted for our products. The apple box that usually brought us back 1,100 to 1,300 is currently sold at 600 to 700 per box, he says, adding that if the market does not stabilize, they will lose a lot of money. Due to the collapse of the mandis, we did not pay the growers we bought apples from. It’s all down to apples from Iran, he said.

Adils’ brother, Asif, is also disturbed by the current market situation. We intended to make a lot of money, but now we fear losses, he said.

Over the past two weeks, growers in Kashmir have expressed concern over the sale of Iranian apples in mandis without the imposition of tax. At fruit mandis in Sopore and Srinagar, where apples are brought by big commission agents, growers staged protests after failing to get a good price for their produce.

According to official records, 7 lakh farming families (about 35 lakh people) are directly or indirectly associated with the sector. The apple trade contributes around 8% of UT’s GDP and the government is trying to increase production by introducing high density plantations.

Growers say the influx of apples from Iran has increased compared to last year, hurting the fruit industry not only in Kashmir but also in Himachal Pradesh.

Compared to the previous year, this time the production was very good in Kashmir. Until Diwali, we had good deals. Once apples started arriving from Iran, rates dropped by more than 50%, said Bashir Ahmad Bhat, president of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers Union.

He said: If we have our production, then why are we allowing apples from Iran here. This will not only ruin the apple industry in Kashmir but also in Himachal Pradesh. We have brought this matter to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Agriculture Minister and other officials, but so far the matter has not been resolved.

Bhat said allowing apples from Iran through Mumbai, Cochin ports or Afghanistan through the Wagah border would cause serious damage to trade. Last year, Iranian apple came via Afghanistan without any tax and everyone knows that Afghanistan does not produce apples. We fear that if things don’t stop in the coming years, the quantity of apples from Iran will peak and there will be no more takers for our apples, he said.

Even the horticulture department of J&K sent a letter to the central government pointing out the problem of importing apples/kiwis from Iran as Afghanistan which has some tax relief and asking for regulation of the import of apples from Iran to protect the local apple industry of J&K and Himachal Pradesh.

Horticulture Director Ajaz Ahmad said more than 16 lakh metric tons of apples have been exported from Kashmir and already sold this season. This time

1.87 lakh metric tons are in cold storage. I don’t think the apple from Iran has the potential to harm our industry. Usually, apples stored in cold stores are sold from April, he said.