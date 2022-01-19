Cassette Boy targets Boris Johnson in brutal new song ‘Rage Against The Party Machine’



Boris Johnson has been ridiculed again in a new video released by Cassette Boy. The YouTube account has developed a reputation for cutting out speeches from world leaders to create a less than flattering set of song lyrics, normally in time for a famous song. This new release was no different. The Prime Minister was mocked for Partygate in a new video titled Rage Against The Party Machine, named after the American rock band, and the lyrics were scathing. Starting with Johnson’s initial decision to introduce lockdowns in 2020, the video quickly changes tone, with each line referring to a different allegation about Downing Street parties over the past month. About 10 seconds later, Johnson appears to be saying: As you comply, I’m socializing with cheese and wine, From the next slide, please, to wine and cheese. The rules you see don’t apply to me. And if I get caught, I won’t repent. I’ll lie and say it was a work event, So buy liquor, pack a suitcase, No matter the news, let’s face the shit! Boris Johnson was brutally mocked in new Cassette Boy video The song also nodded to the Metropolitan Police’s decision not to open a criminal investigation unless civil servant Sue Grays’ investigation into the parties turns up criminal evidence. It stunned some members of the public, especially as the police usually guard Downing Street. The lyrics of the following song read: Some of those who wait are the same as those who close their eyes. He also claims one law for the bosses and another for the masses and references Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. The Prime Minister then appears to conclude: And you do what I tell you. Fuck you I don’t do what I tell you. Released on Monday, the song is just the latest skit to poke fun at the Prime Minister. Comedians such as Rosie Holt and campaign groups like Led By Donkeys have also targeted Johnson amid growing calls for him to step down.

