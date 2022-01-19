a bridge between the USA and China?





Imran Khan said Pakistan would like to act as a bridge between the United States and China. Photo: Geo.tv

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would like to act as a bridge between the United States and China, helping them bridge their differences. Unfortunately, there are serious problems with this statement, reflecting an exaggerated view of Pakistan’s role in 1971 that seems to have prompted these remarks, a lack of understanding of the current complexities of US-China relations and an exaggerated image of the diplomatic stature of the Pakistan. in the current international environment.

The Prime Minister’s statement raises several questions: what exactly did Pakistan and did not do in 1971? Why was he chosen for the role he played? And does he still have the same references to repeat this role? Second, what was China like and what was the state of geopolitical relations between the United States and China then and now?

The short answer is: we are dealing with two different situations. Take geopolitics. In 1971, we were dealing with a simple triangular balance of power in a relatively stable bipolar world. We now live in a complex multipolar geopolitical environment marked by shifting power balances and overlapping coalitions between regional and global players, under the umbrella of a difficult world order led by the United States and China.

As for the state of bilateral relations, in 1971 the Americas’ relations with China were secondary to those with the Soviet Union. It had practically no economic content and there were no diplomatic relations. Today, the United States and China are each other’s most important security, strategic and technological challenges, as well as their most valuable economic partners.

So when President Nixon decided to seek an opening to China in 1971, the country had little impact on domestic politics, except for an influential Taiwanese lobby, which existed then and still exists. . So it was not too difficult politically to change China’s policy as it is now. All Washington needed in 1971 was a way to establish a secret dialogue so that if it failed, there would be no repercussions.

The United States and China have maintained diplomatic exchanges for years through their ambassadors in Warsaw. But the process was too slow. Pakistan was chosen because it enjoyed the confidence of both parties and because the channel of communication through it was fast. Thanks to its high caliber diplomats, Pakistan has played this role admirably.

What did Pakistan do exactly? Diplomatic interventions by external actors have a spectrum ranging from mediation at one end, the role of intermediary or go-between at the other end, and the role of facilitator in the middle. Pakistan’s role was somewhere between broker and facilitator. The fact that Pakistan has made the dialogue happen is a great achievement in itself.

But to call this role a bridge suggests that it helped the United States and China narrow their differences, which is not accurate and would be less so today. Differences were narrowed by marathon talks between Kissinger and Chinese leaders over several visits.

Countries create mythologies of their relationships for their own ends. Pakistan as a bridge is part of the myths that China and Pakistan have created. And the myths endure, even if they have lost their meaning. The fact is that we are now dealing with a different situation and a different world that bears little resemblance to that of 1971. The most striking feature of the new world is the phenomenal rise of China. The US-China relationship is unlike any other in history. It affects all conceivable areas of national military, economic, technological, security, strategic, human rights, etc. life. Then there are the international issues of common interest: fighting climate change, containing future pandemics, preventing nuclear proliferation, fighting terrorism, managing financial crises, etc. China and the United States take very different approaches to meeting these challenges, which involve confrontation, rivalry, competition and cooperation. The disagreements center on whether to bundle these challenges, as China suggests, or compartmentalize them, as the US suggests.

And then there is the politics of some of the political issues like trade and economic issues and how they affect ordinary people in the United States. China and globalization were blamed for taking jobs and factories away from the United States. The meteoric rise of the Asian giants had begun to shake many American assumptions of a peaceful rise of China for some time, but especially since a sea change in China policy had been spelled out in China’s National Security Strategy. the Trump administration in December 2017.

As China scholar Robert Sutter notes in his recent article in The Diplomat, “As of 2018, two challenges are often viewed as particularly dangerous existential threats to fundamental U.S. national security and well-being. The first is the Chinese effort to undermine US power and influence. and dominate Asia. The second is the Chinese effort to dominate the high-tech industries of the future.

The bottom line is that China is now caught in the cross-currents of politics, economics, and geopolitics in America. The United States is also not ready to adopt a new policy, and the political cycle has not fully played out. As neither side appears to be in a hurry, the current standoff will last for some time.

The question is: when the United States is ready for change, how will it happen? The fact is that the United States has active diplomatic engagement with China. The two countries can and do speak to each other directly. They even have secondary channels through business leaders. And neither will lose face if the talks break down. Washington does not need a secret channel or middleman like in 1971. Moreover, Pakistan is no longer the honest broker it used to be.

Pakistan’s decision not to participate in the Democracy Summit has placed it in China’s camp. If Pakistan consciously chose to side with China, which has been an unwavering strategic partner, that decision is a good one. But if Pakistan also wanted good relations with the United States, which seems to be the underlying assumption of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement, it would not be a wise move. He may not cut Pakistan’s bridges with Washington, but he will certainly burn the bridge he aspires to be between the United States and China.

Does that mean Pakistan is irrelevant to US-China relations? It does, but not to play a role. Instead, he should be a role model for a country that has good relations with both. But that will depend on whether the United States tries to undermine China’s influence or competes with the country by offering countries an alternative. And that countries choose between the two or decide to have relations with both. Pakistan, having had the closest relations with the United States and China at one time or another, could be an ideal test case for peaceful competition between the two. But for that to happen, Islamabad will also have to play a role.

Pakistan needs to build internal strength and stability to enhance its appeal to both China and the United States, so that neither can afford to lose it. For China, Pakistan is unquestionably a strategic partner. But the United States also needs Pakistan’s limited cooperation, which can provide a basis for at least a working relationship, which China would like Pakistan to have with Washington. It’s a bridge too far, yet Pakistan’s foreign policy should hope and aim for that rather than fantasize about bridges of a bygone era.

The writer, former ambassador, is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and a visiting senior scholar at the National University of Singapore.

Originally published in The News

