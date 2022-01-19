Dozens of former Trump employees got a call asking how to thwart Trump in 2022, 2024





Dozens of Trump employees had a conference call to figure out how to thwart their former boss. The call included former chief of staff John Kelly and Trump communications directors Anthony Scaramucci and Alyssa Farah Griffin, per CNN. The goal, Stephanie Grisham said, is to “formally do some things to try to stop” the former president.

About three dozen former Trump officials participated in a conference call this week to discuss how to thwart Trump in 2022 and 2024, according to CNN.

Jake Tapper reported on the call, which took place last Monday and involved top Trump officials like retired General John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff. Also on the call, per CNN, were former White House staffers Alyssa Farah Griffin and Anthony Scaramucci, former Department of Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann and former Cybersecurity Agency director. and Infrastructure Security Chris Krebs.

What these individuals have in common seems to be their repudiation of Trump. Kelly has made several statements about Trump, saying the former president “knows no history, even some basics about the United States.” He also said in August 2020 that telling Trump that the things he was planning to do were illegal was like “a French guy kissing a chainsaw.”

Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director for less than two weeks, broke up with Trump and repeatedly argued with the former president. Meanwhile, Griffin, a former spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and former Trump communications director, has come under fire from the president, who called her a “clown.” She also said in January that the Republican Party was “morally in bad shape” due to the GOP’s failure to acknowledge that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a “big deal.”

According to Tapper, Miles Taylor, a Trump official turned prominent anti-Trump critic, led the call and told CNN that attendees were “brimming with ideas” on how to stop Trump.” The ideas, according to Tapper, included “shinning a light” on the former president’s backers and figuring out how to defeat Trump-endorsed candidates in 2022 and 2024.

“We all passionately agreed that letters and statements mean nothing,” Taylor told CNN. “The two key words are ‘election effects.’ How can we have tangible electoral effects against extremist candidates who have been endorsed by Trump?”

Taylor, in particular, was revealed to be the author of a scathing 2018 New York Times op-ed titled “I am part of the resistance within the Trump administration.”

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who first revealed the group’s existence, was not on the call due to a COVID-19 infection, but told CNN that she was still engaged with the group. Grisham said on January 6 that the group was meeting to discuss how they could “formally do certain things to try to stop [Trump].”

The group, which has not released its name or released a membership list, is among several GOP-linked organizations that have expressed opposition to Trump. In October, a Republican group called Republicans for Voting Rights set up several billboards across the United States, including in Times Square, to remind the former president that he had lost the 2020 election. Lincoln, founded by current and former Republicans, also worked in the 2020 election to prevent Trump’s re-election.

Trump has yet to announce a presidential race and said in November he would “probably” wait until after the midterm elections to confirm whether he would run for president in 2024.

