Will Nawaz Sharif return to Pak? Maryam’s tweets spark speculation





Maryam Sharif’s recent Twitter activity has raised speculation that her father, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, may be making a comeback. (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan’s military, which rules the nation like a deep state, has fallen out of favor with Imran Khan and is said to have asked Nawaz Sharif to return

Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif has shared a photo of her father Nawaz Sharif on Twitter, sparking more speculation that he may return to the country. Nawaz Sharif convicted in the corruption cases related to Avenfield Properties and Al-Azizia Steel Mills is currently in London and has lived there since 2019.

Maryam, who is the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML(N)), also tweeted several images earlier this week where messages of support for the former Pakistani prime minister were seen.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that Pakistan’s military – which influences the design of the country’s foreign and domestic policy – is seeking to oust current Prime Minister Imran Khan. The current Prime Minister, according to CNN-News18, has fallen out of favor with the Pakistani military and also lost his popularity with the people for the rise in corruption as well as the rise of extremists like Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP ).

People familiar with the development also told CNN-News18 that Imran Khan was presented with two options: resign on his own by Nov. 20, or Pakistani opposition parties bring about internal change in Pakistan’s parliament. Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is also set to lose two of its allies – the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q). CNN-News18 has also been told that Parvez Khattak of the PTI and Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) are the favorites for the post of Pakistani Prime Minister.

I’m like a return child. Can’t hold me down for long,” Maryam tweeted along with an image of her dad. Earlier on Monday, Maryam tweeted pictures of two rickshaws with Nawaz Sharifs’ poster with a quote that loosely translates from the Saraiki language to read – Come back oh beloved. We need you and another one who said – Nawaz Sharif, we want the old Pakistan back.

Nawaz Sharif is believed to be serving multiple prison terms for his role in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case (7 years) and for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income (10 years) and for not having cooperated in the investigations against him (1 year).

Read all the latest news, breaking news and updates on coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/comeback-kid-is-nawaz-sharif-returning-to-pak-maryams-tweets-raises-speculations-4674359.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos