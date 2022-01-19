China forced 10,000 fugitives to return via ‘Operation Sky Net’





China has forcibly recovered around 10,000 fugitives from overseas over the past decade, according to a report.

The NGO Safeguard Defenders said Beijing was sending agents overseas to unlawfully intimidate targets.

Its report on “Operation Sky Net” shows the extent of China’s clandestine operations in other countries. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> A new report published by a human rights NGO detailed the methods used by China to force thousands of fugitives to return from other countries, outlining the extent of Beijing’s operations on foreign soil to control the Chinese diaspora . Spanish NGO Safeguard Defenders has highlighted three Chinese-sanctioned tactics to this end: detaining the fugitive’s relatives as a threat, sending agents abroad to unlawfully intimidate the person in question, or outright kidnapping them. The organization has compiled information relating to 62 such cases in countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. Official data from China suggests that nearly 10,000 fugitives have been returned since 2014 under a program dubbed “Operation Sky Net” or “Tian Wang”, Safeguard Defenders noted. In 2020 alone, 1,421 fugitives were extradited to China by Sky Net, Chinese state media reported, presenting the operation as an anti-corruption campaign. When Sky Net launched in 2015, it absorbed a better-known repatriation operation called Fox Hunt, which was praised by state media and widely reported by Western news. In its 69 pages report, Safeguard Defenders described case studies in which Chinese agents flew to the United States to intimidate their targets into returning to the mainland. Chinese authorities have hired American private investigators to work with their ground crews, as reported in the example of a former New York police officer who helped an extradition operation from 2017 to 2019. This way they would avoid having too many Chinese agents on the ground, the NGO said. Alternatively, authorities are detaining fugitives’ families in an effort to coerce relatives into asking the target to return, Safeguard Defenders said. For example, an ethnic Chinese U.S. permanent resident detained in Dubai last May recounted how his parents were repeatedly harassed by police and repeatedly detained. He fell out of favor in Beijing when he took to social media to question the true death toll in China following a border clash with India. He did not return to China and said he completely lost contact with his parents. The NGO noted that one of the groups most targeted by Sky Net’s strategy is the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority whose treatment by China has come under international scrutiny. The group also employs kidnapping. Safeguard advocates cited reports and pictures of exiled activists and business tycoons abducted from public places, hotels and even from their homes in countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The NGO further noted a growing tendency for China to work with local law enforcement in the fugitive’s host country, such as Egyptian police arresting and deporting Uyghurs in joint operations with Beijing. . In a similar case, Safeguard Defenders interviewed an activist helping the son of a human rights lawyer flee China to Myanmar. According to the man’s account, they were tracked to Myanmar and captured by plainclothes Chinese agents. They were then interrogated and taken back to China. the The Burmese government said it had no knowledge of such events. “With involuntary returns, the CCP’s message is that nowhere is safe; fleeing abroad will not save you, there is no escape,” the report’s authors wrote.

