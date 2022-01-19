President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Modi greet on the occasion





Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also took to social media to convey his regards to NDRF staff and their families.

The day for the raising of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) falls today, 19 January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to mark the occasion of the 17th NDRF Awareness Day. The Prime Minister claimed that the NDRF has been at the forefront of several relief and rescue measures. He also praised the professionalism and courage of the organizations and sent them his best wishes for their future projects. Greetings to the workers @NDRFHQ team on their Raising Day. They are at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very difficult circumstances. The courage and professionalism of NDRF are extremely motivating. Best wishes to them for their future projects. pic.twitter.com/t7LlIpGy3l Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022 Furthermore, Modi also talked about disaster management and highlighted India’s efforts to mitigate the impact of any crisis through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Modi said the government was also “working to further hone the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save as many lives and property as possible” in the event of a disaster. India has embarked on an effort in the form of the “Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure”. We are also working to further hone the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save as many lives and property as possible during any challenge. pic.twitter.com/3o9ApqCXMt Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also took to social media to convey his regards to NDRF staff and their families. Naidu also said the country is extremely grateful for the selfless leadership provided by the organization in times of disaster. Greetings to all NDRF staff on their awareness day. The nation is extremely grateful to the NDRF for its selfless disaster leadership in rescuing people and providing needed aid and assistance. My best wishes to #NDRF staff and their families. pic.twitter.com/wRFF5MHAUD Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 19, 2022 What is the NDRF?

The NDRF was established on Jan. 19, 2006, to provide a specialized response to natural and man-made disasters, according to the organization’s website. The National Disaster Management Authority is the organization’s supervisory body. NDRF battalions are located in 16 different locations across the country to reduce response time for their deployment to a disaster affected area. According to an ANI report, as of 2021, the state’s Interior Minister, Nityanand Rai, said the NRDF has a total of 16 battalions, of which 12 are functional. Each battalion consists of 1,149 people. Rai made these statements in a written response to the Rajya Sabha. The 12 operational battalions of the NDRF are stationed in Varanasi, Pune, Guwahati, Bhatinda, Vadodara, Ghaziabad, Doimukh, Bihta, Arakkonam, Mundali, Haringhata and Vijaywada. The NDRF has been involved in several rescue and relief operations since its inception, including the 2015 Chennai floods. Cyclone Hud, 2015 Nepal earthquake, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/17th-ndrf-raising-day-president-venkaiah-naidu-pm-modi-extend-greetings-on-occasion17th-ndrf-raising-day-pm-modi-venkaiah-naidu-extend-greetings-on-the-occasion-10298441.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos