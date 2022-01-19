Indonesian president names new capital ‘Nusantara’ as parliament approves relocation





IndonesiaThe new capital of Jakarta will be called “Nusantara”, which translates to “archipelago”, with the approval by Parliament of a bill to move the capital of Jakarta to a remote site on the island of Borneo , a senior government official said on Tuesday. Indonesia’s House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill to move the country’s capital to a remote region of Kalimantan, where the government already owns around 180,000 hectares of land. “The new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the nation’s identity, as well as a new center of economic gravity,” National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfatold told parliament after the bill was passed. law Project. President Joko Widodo has confirmed that the new capital will be called “Nusantara” as it is “internationally iconic” and describes the archipelago nation, Monoarfa told Channel News Asia on Monday. reported. According to Monoarfa, Widodo chose the name “Nusantara” from 80 names submitted to him, which were also reviewed by linguists and historians, although it remains unclear whether the new capital will be a province or a city. . Widodo first announced the capital’s move to Borneo in 2019, citing that Jakarta, with a population of 10 million, is prone to floods, traffic jams and earthquakes. The project was later delayed due to the pandemic. The president claimed that the cost of moving the administrative center would cost less than $33 billion, of which the state would fund 19%, with the rest coming from public-private partnerships and private investment. The cost includes new government offices and housing for around 1.5 million civil servants. The site of the new capital, 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) northeast of Jakarta, is one of the areas least prone to natural disasters that regularly strike the archipelago of 17,000 islands. There are also economic and political reasons for moving the capital from Jakarta, which Widodo says is home to 54% of Indonesia’s 260 million people and generates 58% of the country’s gross domestic product. But environmentalists fear the move will accelerate the destruction of forests that are home to orangutans, sun bears and long-nosed monkeys, as well as increasing pollution that is already on the rise due to mining. coal and palm oil production. The move will have an impact on the environment, said Jasmine Puteri, Greenpeace Forestry Campaigner. Jakarta has suffered many failures due to pollution, water crisis and floods. We don’t want these problems in the new capital. Reuters contributed to this report. To follow Aldgra Fredly is a Malaysia-based freelance writer covering Asia-Pacific news for The Epoch Times.

