Watch PMQS live: David Davis calls on Boris Johnson to leave as pressure mounts on PM





S Senior Conservative MP and former Brexit Secretary David Davis has called on Boris Johnson to step down in a dramatic intervention that will put pressure on the Prime Minister. Speaking at PMQs in the Commons, Mr Davis said: I expect my leaders to take responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday he did the opposite. I will remind him of a quote from Leo Amery to Neville Chamberlain in 1940: You’ve sat there too long for the good you’re doing in God’s name, come on. It comes as more Tory MPs submitted no-confidence letters to Boris Johnson this morning, according to reports. Government sources said Sky News that 12 new letters had been delivered to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, amid growing anger over Mr Johnson’s explanation of the partygate scandal. READ MORE Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, who was elected in 2019, crossed the floor of the House of Commons to join Labour. He cited Boris Johnson’s disgraceful conduct as his reason for quitting the Tories. Live updates Show the latest updates

1642596193 David Davis: Prime Minister must take responsibility and go’ A dramatic intervention here from Tory MP and former Brexit Secretary David Davis. He told the Prime Minister: I expect my leaders to take responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday he did the opposite. I will remind him of a quote from Leo Amery to Neville Chamberlain in 1940: You’ve sat there too long for the good you’re doing in God’s name, come on. The Prime Minister replies that he does not know which quote Mr. Davis is referring to and says he must wait for Sue Gray’s inquiry. 1642595997 Dorries says union jack not welcome on Labor benches Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, reacting to Red Wall MP Christian Wakeford’s defection to Labour, said: Sadly Christian4BuryS has yet to realize that the Union Jack mask he wears to cross the ground to Labor not welcome on this side of the house. It comes after Mr Wakeford was pictured wearing a mask on the labor benches. 1642595555 Young Labor opposes Wakeford’s entry into the Labor Party Moving away from Premiers’ questions for a moment, there appear to be signs that some Labor are unhappy with Christian Wakeford’s defection. Young Labor tweeted: MP Christian Wakeford should not be admitted to the Labor Party. He has always voted against the interests of working class people; for the universal 20% credit cut, for the Nationality and Borders Bill and for the Police and Crime Bill. Young Labor does not welcome it. 1642595174 Pictured: Former Tory MP Christian Wakeford on the Labor benches / Pennsylvania 1642595060 Blackford: ‘Operation Save Big Dog is Operation Dogs Dinner’ SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford began his questions. He says: This week was supposed to be Operation Save Big Dog…it’s more like Operation Dogs Dinner. There is now more evidence that Parliament was misled, and an even longer list of ridiculous excuses from the Prime Minister. The last sorry excuse is the most pathetic of all – no one told me. Nobody told the Prime Minister that he was breaking his own rules. He points to Mr Johnson who appears to be laughing from the front benches saying: The Prime Minister is mocking the British public. He takes the public for fools. 1642594882 Starmer: Government is out of touch and will soon be out of office’ Sir Keir says the Johnson government is out of touch, out of control, out of ideas and soon out of office. He continues: The government is offering nothing on the cost of living crisis…they are distracted by their own chaos. 1642594619 Prime Minister refuses to say if he will resign after investigation Boris Johnson mentions the photo of Sir Keir Starmer drinking a beer inside a property in April 2021 and asks him to explain whether he broke the lockout rules. Sir Keir replies: If the Prime Minister thinks the only charge is drinking a beer with a takeaway, then Operation Save Big Gog is in trouble than I thought. If a prime minister misleads parliament, should he resign? Mr Johnson refuses to answer directly, saying the matter will be fully addressed in the inquiry and claims Sir Keir is wasting time. 1642594313 PMs partygate defense is nonsense, says Starmer Sir Keir continues: Last week he said he didn’t realize he was at the May 20 party – nobody believed him. This week he has a new defense: no one told me it was against the rules. Since the Prime Minister wrote the rules, why does he think the new rules will work for him? Boris dodges the question, saying that if Labor were in power, the UK would have been under lockdown restrictions. 1642594212 Sir Keir welcomes Wakeford to Labor Sir Keir went to the dispatch box. He says: May I begin by warmly welcoming Christian Wakeford to the Labor Party. Like so many people across the country, he concluded that the Prime Minister had failed to provide the leadership this country deserves. The Labor Party has changed and so has the Conservative Party. Anyone who wants to build a new Britain based on decency, security and respect is welcome in my Labor Party. After being heckled by Conservative MPs, he jokes: I’m sure the Chief Whip told them to bring their own booze. 1642593855 PMQs begin Prime Ministers’ Questions have begun. Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, said: Last week we heard Downing Street rules may have been broken but the Prime Minister said it may have been from a business event… now he says he wasn’t told what the rules were. There is no excuse for fooling the British public… Will he do the decent thing and quit. Mr. Johnson replies: No. As I said at home last week, I apologize for the errors in judgment that have been made, but she has to wait for the Sue Gray investigation next week.

