Politics
What made Narendra Modi Stadium the biggest stadium in the world?
Narendra Modi Stadium caught the eye when it hosted former President of the United States of America Donald Trump. Formerly known as Motera Stadium, it is located in the Sardar Vallabhai Patel sports enclave in Ahmedabad, the capital of Gujarat. The stadium has hosted several government events and cricket matches of all formats. As of 2022, Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest in the world, with a seating capacity of 1,32,000. One of the most important features of the stadium is that it is the only one in the country to offer spectators a 360 degree view without obstruction by any pillar.
Main events that took place in the stadium
With a footprint of over 63 acres, the renovated Motera Stadium has four dressing rooms, 76 corporate boxes, a full-fledged cricket academy, an Olympic-size swimming pool, gymnasiums inside the dressing rooms, six indoor pitches, two training grounds, among other things. It was also known as Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium and boasted a rich history. It was the same ground on which former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th run in 1986-87, Kapil Dev took his 432nd wicket in 1992, South African cricketer AB de Villiers smashed a Double-ton test in 2008. India beat the Australians in the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup.
Although the stadium was built in 1986, it received a facelift in 2006, after which it became the preferred venue for hosting several international matches. In 2015, the government completely closed and renovated the stadium, which was opened to the public in February 2020. After spending Rs 800 crores on the renovation of the project, the Gujarat Cricket Association renamed the stadium after the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. On February 24, 2021, the Stadium organized its very first pink ball test.
The Stadium car park can secure more than 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers. Unlike the old version of the Stadium, which only had one entry point, the new one has three entrances, one of which is connected to the metro line. Usually, cricket stadiums have floodlights to host ODI matches. However, Narendra Modi Stadium has LED lights on the roof, which are antibacterial and form a fireproof canopy. The lightweight top has been specially designed to separate it from the seat pan to make it earthquake resistant. The structure eliminates the need for pillars and provides spectators with an unobstructed view of the entire pitch from any point in the stadium.
The new structure accommodates a new ramp that could facilitate the movement of more than 60,000 people simultaneously. As part of the Motera metro station project, the builders considered connecting it to the metro station by a walkway to reduce traffic congestion. As well as being the only cricket stadium with four dressing rooms which could allow players to replay matches on the same day. The stadium’s integrated clubhouse has more than 50 rooms which add to the glory of Narendra Modi Stadium. In addition, unlike any other venue, each stadium stand has its own food court.
When did the stadium become important?
The stadium rose to prominence from 2006 to 2015, after India won the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, during which it also hosted five of the 15 games played. The stadium has been painstakingly renovated to add three new pitches and another outfield. In October 2015 the stadium was demolished, only rebuilt again. People had branded the Sardar Patel Stadium makeover procedure on social media. The total cost of the project has been pinned at 700 crores. However, the final cost of the entire renovation procedure amounted to almost 800 crore. The redevelopment, originally scheduled to be completed in 2019, was finally completed in 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the redevelopment of the Gujarat Cricket Association and the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. When Modi moved to Delhi to take over as prime minister in 2014, there were talks of minor changes to the stadium at the end of the pavilion. However, when the Prime Minister learned of the scale of Melbourne’s cricket ground, he proposed the construction of an all-new version of the stadium instead of resorting to minor improvements.
The three bidders for the final race
When demolition of the stadium began in 2015, the Gujarat Cricket Association advertised in national dailies. Initially, nine bidders expressed interest and purchased the tender documents; however, only three bidders submitted the documents on time. The three organizations in the race to win the final bid were the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the construction company Nagarjuna and Larsen & Toubro. The association formed a tender committee made up of nine experts to evaluate the proposals. Bidders presented their models, designs, sizes and budgets for the project.
As the project was massive, bidders were evaluated on several parameters such as efficiency, resources, lead time and ease of implementation. The committee ranked the bidders based on all parameters. Larsen & Toubro was ranked first with the lowest bid of 677.19 crores, followed by Sharpoonji Pallonji Group, with a bid of 847.88 crores, and last was Nagarjuna Construction Company’s bid of 1,065 crore. Ultimately, L&T was chosen to build and design the entire project.
After the construction of the stadium was completed in 2020, the first pink ball test between India and England was held at the stadium. After that, the Gujarat government also organized several events in the stadium. Previously known as Motera Stadium in the Sardar Vallabhai Complex, it was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium during the groundbreaking ceremony by President Ramnath Kovind. Additionally, the stadium is most famous for hosting former President Donald Trump during the Namaste Trump event.
Also Read: Maharana Pratap: One of India’s Fiercest Warriors and His Heroism of the Battle of Haldighati
Sources
2/ https://thelogicalindian.com/trending/narendra-modi-stadium-33378
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022