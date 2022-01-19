What made Narendra Modi Stadium the biggest stadium in the world?

Narendra Modi Stadium caught the eye when it hosted former President of the United States of America Donald Trump. Formerly known as Motera Stadium, it is located in the Sardar Vallabhai Patel sports enclave in Ahmedabad, the capital of Gujarat. The stadium has hosted several government events and cricket matches of all formats. As of 2022, Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest in the world, with a seating capacity of 1,32,000. One of the most important features of the stadium is that it is the only one in the country to offer spectators a 360 degree view without obstruction by any pillar.

Main events that took place in the stadium

With a footprint of over 63 acres, the renovated Motera Stadium has four dressing rooms, 76 corporate boxes, a full-fledged cricket academy, an Olympic-size swimming pool, gymnasiums inside the dressing rooms, six indoor pitches, two training grounds, among other things. It was also known as Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium and boasted a rich history. It was the same ground on which former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th run in 1986-87, Kapil Dev took his 432nd wicket in 1992, South African cricketer AB de Villiers smashed a Double-ton test in 2008. India beat the Australians in the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup.

Although the stadium was built in 1986, it received a facelift in 2006, after which it became the preferred venue for hosting several international matches. In 2015, the government completely closed and renovated the stadium, which was opened to the public in February 2020. After spending Rs 800 crores on the renovation of the project, the Gujarat Cricket Association renamed the stadium after the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. On February 24, 2021, the Stadium organized its very first pink ball test.

The Stadium car park can secure more than 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers. Unlike the old version of the Stadium, which only had one entry point, the new one has three entrances, one of which is connected to the metro line. Usually, cricket stadiums have floodlights to host ODI matches. However, Narendra Modi Stadium has LED lights on the roof, which are antibacterial and form a fireproof canopy. The lightweight top has been specially designed to separate it from the seat pan to make it earthquake resistant. The structure eliminates the need for pillars and provides spectators with an unobstructed view of the entire pitch from any point in the stadium.

The new structure accommodates a new ramp that could facilitate the movement of more than 60,000 people simultaneously. As part of the Motera metro station project, the builders considered connecting it to the metro station by a walkway to reduce traffic congestion. As well as being the only cricket stadium with four dressing rooms which could allow players to replay matches on the same day. The stadium’s integrated clubhouse has more than 50 rooms which add to the glory of Narendra Modi Stadium. In addition, unlike any other venue, each stadium stand has its own food court.

When did the stadium become important?

The stadium rose to prominence from 2006 to 2015, after India won the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, during which it also hosted five of the 15 games played. The stadium has been painstakingly renovated to add three new pitches and another outfield. In October 2015 the stadium was demolished, only rebuilt again. People had branded the Sardar Patel Stadium makeover procedure on social media. The total cost of the project has been pinned at 700 crores. However, the final cost of the entire renovation procedure amounted to almost 800 crore. The redevelopment, originally scheduled to be completed in 2019, was finally completed in 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the redevelopment of the Gujarat Cricket Association and the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. When Modi moved to Delhi to take over as prime minister in 2014, there were talks of minor changes to the stadium at the end of the pavilion. However, when the Prime Minister learned of the scale of Melbourne’s cricket ground, he proposed the construction of an all-new version of the stadium instead of resorting to minor improvements.

The three bidders for the final race

When demolition of the stadium began in 2015, the Gujarat Cricket Association advertised in national dailies. Initially, nine bidders expressed interest and purchased the tender documents; however, only three bidders submitted the documents on time. The three organizations in the race to win the final bid were the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the construction company Nagarjuna and Larsen & Toubro. The association formed a tender committee made up of nine experts to evaluate the proposals. Bidders presented their models, designs, sizes and budgets for the project.

As the project was massive, bidders were evaluated on several parameters such as efficiency, resources, lead time and ease of implementation. The committee ranked the bidders based on all parameters. Larsen & Toubro was ranked first with the lowest bid of 677.19 crores, followed by Sharpoonji Pallonji Group, with a bid of 847.88 crores, and last was Nagarjuna Construction Company’s bid of 1,065 crore. Ultimately, L&T was chosen to build and design the entire project.

After the construction of the stadium was completed in 2020, the first pink ball test between India and England was held at the stadium. After that, the Gujarat government also organized several events in the stadium. Previously known as Motera Stadium in the Sardar Vallabhai Complex, it was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium during the groundbreaking ceremony by President Ramnath Kovind. Additionally, the stadium is most famous for hosting former President Donald Trump during the Namaste Trump event.

Also Read: Maharana Pratap: One of India’s Fiercest Warriors and His Heroism of the Battle of Haldighati