China has forcibly returned nearly 10,000 foreign nationals since 2014, report finds | world news





Nearly 10,000 overseas Chinese nationals have been forced to return to China after coercive means outside the justice system were used by the government, according to a new report. Spain-based rights group Safeguard Defenders said the figure for what they call “involuntary returns” may be just the “tip of the iceberg”. The report indicates that the Chinese President Xi JinpingThe government has aggressively pursued its overseas nationals as it targets those wanted as part of its anti-corruption campaign. Picture:

Xi Jinping’s government is waging an anti-corruption campaign

The group alleges that ChinaThe ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has used illegal means such as harassing, intimidating or detaining relatives to coerce nationals to return from more than 120 countries. “With the Chinese diaspora growing at an increasingly rapid rate as more people seek to leave China, and with the CCP keen to control them as well, Beijing has never been more motivated to expand the powers of its security forces abroad,” the report said. noted. Under two programs, Operation Fox Hunt and Operation Sky Net, targeted individuals were forced to return to China against their will through a combination of non-judicial methods, including kidnapping, harassment and bullying, according to the report. Safeguard Defenders cited government data in its estimate that nearly 10,000 Chinese nationals had been forcibly returned since 2014. The reports detail the case of tycoon Xiao Jianhua, a Canadian citizen, who was allegedly abducted by Chinese agents from his hotel room in Hong Kong in 2017. CCTV cameras show him being pushed out of the hotel in a wheelchair, his head covered by a blanket. He has not been seen since, but reports say he was brought back to the mainland to help with police investigations. China has previously been accused of committing kidnappings abroad. What is an involuntary return? Safeguard Defenders defines this as “the use of non-traditional, often illegal, means to force someone to return to China against their will, most often to face some prison sentence there. “Methods range from threatening family back in China, to sending agents to intimidate a target in the host country, to direct abductions,” the organization added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/china-has-forcibly-returned-nearly-10-000-overseas-nationals-since-2014-says-report-12519820 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

